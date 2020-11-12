Court finds probable cause in Stillwater child sexual abuse case

Thursday morning Judge Michael Kulling found probable cause that a Stillwater man committed a crime within Payne County.
Charles Scott Cartwright, 35, of Stillwater, was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse in June. Cartwright came before Judge Kulling this week for a preliminary hearing.
He is being represented by Richard Johnson and the state is being represented by Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent.
Vincent called the first witness to the stand. The name of the juvenile is being withheld. The victim was sworn in and told the court what happened the three times she alleged Cartwright sexually abused her. She said all three times she was provided alcohol by Cartwright.
The first incident was before Christmas in 2019, and she said she was provided whiskey, vodka and different types of beer. The juvenile told the court she was under the influence and didn’t remember everything from the first incident. She said Cartwright took some of her clothes off, and she felt uncomfortable being exposed.
The second alleged incident occurred on St. Patrick’s Day, and she said alcohol was also provided.
The juvenile said Cartwright forced her to kiss him before taking her into the sunroom and performing sexual acts. The last incident occurred in May, and she alleged she told Cartwright what he was doing was wrong.
Johnson cross examined the juvenile. Vincent made a few objections to the questions the defense asked, due to them being “argumentative.” Kulling sustained those motions.
The last witness called by the state was Shawn Millermon with the Stillwater Police Department. Vincent briefly asked Millermon career questions and then passed the witness.
The defense cross examined Millermon and asked direct questions about the investigation. After the charges were verbally amended, Cartwright was bound over for trial court arraignment Jan. 15.
