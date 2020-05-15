Court is back in session after a long break stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. The supreme court ruled that cases must be pushed back until May 18. The Payne County Courthouse is restricting the number of people allowed within the courtroom, and masks must be worn. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the courtroom.
Stillwater man charged with second degree murder
Earl Oswalt Jr., 55, of Stillwater, was charged with second degree murder in 2019. His lawyer filed a bond reduction or release on a personal recognizance bond on April 16.
Oswalt has a trial date for Oct. 26 at 9a.m.
He will appear in court for a pretrial on Tuesday morning.
Stillwater man convicted of first degree rape
Esteban Hernandez was convicted of rape in Feb. by a jury of 12 people.
In March, Hernandex requested a pre-sentence investigation that was granted. He will appear in court on Tuesday morning for sentencing.
Stillwater man charged with domestic assault
Henry Moon, 23, of Stillwater, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation in April, from incidents that occurred in 2019.
Moon will be in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Stillwater man charged with sex crimes back in court
Jessie Lee Armstrong-Monson, 32, of Stillwater, was charged with first degree rape and a string of other charges in Payne County.
He was convicted in 2019 in Noble County on the charge of child sex abuse. His other two charges of lewd acts and forcible sodomy were dismissed.
Armstrong-Monson will be in court on Friday for pre-trial.
Ponca City woman charged with accessory to murder
Storm Fields, 29, of Ponca City, was charged with accessory to felony murder for allegedly cleaning up a murder scene.
Fields entered a plea of not guilty in 2017 to the charges she has been accused of.
She waived her right to a speedy trial in May 2018 and has reset her hearing for Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Stillwater woman accused of child abuse
Katherine Hufham, 28, was charged with child abuse in 2019.
Hufham entered a plea of not guilty.
She will appear in court on Friday to either set her case for trial or enter a plea.
