Court returning for February 

Several cases have returned to court for the first week of February and several jury trial dates were stricken for the month.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse appeared in court
Hector Escobedo Vazquez, 35, of Stillwater, was charged with one count of child sexual abuse in 2020.
He appeared in court Monday morning on the preliminary docket.
Stillwater man charged with murder in the first degree appeared for court
Coryon Thomas has been in the Payne County Jail since he was arrested in 2019.
He was charged with first degree murder or the alternative manslaughter in the first degree.
His charge was then amended to only first-degree murder in March 2020.
Thomas is supposed to have a jury trial at the end of March, but that is subject to change depending on the pandemic.
He appeared in court Tuesday morning for further pretrial.
Stillwater man sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine
Joseph Gerardo Vazquez, 36, of Stillwater, was found guilty by a jury trial in August.
He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2019, after he was accused of shooting a woman in her leg area twice.
The jury recommended a sentence of 10 years and a $10,000 fine.
Vazquez has had several sentencing dates set, but they were reset for various reasons.
On Tuesday morning, Judge Stephen Kistler imposed the sentence recommended by the jury.
Vazquez plans to appeal his charge.
Stillwater man with history of crimes against children has pretrial
James Leroy Bear was charged with one count of child sexual abuse in 2019.
He appeared in court Tuesday morning for further pretrial.
Bear spent time in the Department of Corrections in the 1990s for several crimes against children.
Those victims may be allowed to testify in court when Bear receives a new jury trial date.
He was scheduled to go to jury trial this month but that date was stricken.
Bear will be in court Feb. 17, to address motions and trial date scheduling.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse appeared in court
Michael Phillip Kurtanic, 38, of Stillwater, was charged with five counts of child sexual abuse in 2019.
He appeared in court Tuesday morning for a further pretrial.
Kurtanic has a jury trial date set for March 8, but depending on the status of the pandemic, that may change.
He has a final pretrial date and motion hearing date set for March 3.
Stillwater man pleads guilty to lesser charge
Kerry Brett Freeman, 47, of Stillwater, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Tuesday afternoon, it was determined Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent reduced the charge to simple domestic assault and battery, a misdemeanor.
Freeman received a recommendation of one year in county jail, all that time suspended, ordered to pay court costs, victims compensation and District Attorney’s fees. Freeman will also have to submit a DNA sample, be supervised by Oklahoma Court Services, attend a 52-week batterers program and substance abuse treatment.
Former Cimarron Correctional Facility corrections officer has a possible disposition
Terry Sneed, 47, of Stillwater, was charged with forcible oral sodomy against an inmate in 2017.
It was said in court that Sneed may have a possible disposition before his next court date, which is set for March 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.