Earl Oswalt is expected to make another an appearance Monday in Payne County District Court. Oswalt, who was accused and charged with killing Chelsey Chaffin and disposing her body, has been ordered by the court to undergo a mental evaluation to determined competency. According to court records, Oswalt was transported and returned Oct. 29 by the Payne County Sheriff’s Office from the Oklahoma Forensic Center for evaluation.
Competency is not a determining factor in innocence or guilt, but will determine if Oswalt can participate for in his own defense. He was charged May 26 with an alternating count of either second degree murder or first-degree manslaughter.
Stillwater man waives prelim in animal cruelty case
A Stillwater man who was accused of punching a dog to death is due back in court Nov. 19. Andrew Eugene Fields, 31, was in court Oct. 23 defending a charge of animal cruelty. In that court appearance, Fields waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The court also found Fields competent to stand trial. He has pleaded not guilty.
Fields was charged in January after he was accused by a former girlfriend of striking and animal she had left him alone with.
Fields, and his brother, Cody, will also appear back in court Nov. 19 on charges of assaulting a police officer in an unrelated incident. They each waived preliminary hearings in those cases.
Stillwater grad pleads guilty in North Dakota attempted murder case
A former Stillwater man accused of attempting to kill a woman in North Dakota pleaded guilty earlier this month and is set for sentencing Nov. 21. Akmal Rashidovich Azizov was a 2016 Stillwater High School valedictorian who moved to North Dakota in 2017. He was accused of attempted murder, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and stalking. According to court records, Azizov told investigators he thought the woman was a witch.
According to the Grand Forks Herald, Azizov was ruled competent to stand trial in June, although the evaluation determined Azizov might be mentally ill. He was allowed to receive inpatient mental health treatments while his case was active.
The Herald also reported that Azizov’s defense argued that its private psychiatrist’s evaluation found Azizov delusional and that it was unconstitutional for him to talk to investigators while he was mentally ill.
