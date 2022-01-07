Two years ago, Drumright resident Tommy McClendon Jr., was charged with two counts of first-degree murder when police alleged he fled from law enforcement and caused a fatal collision killing two people in Nov. 2019.
Floyd Margason Jr., 77, of Stillwater, and Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando, were pronounced dead at the scene.
He is currently in the Payne County Jail, where he’s been held since his arrest without bond.
Royce Hobbs, a court-appointed attorney, represents McClendon, and Kevin Etherington is the prosecutor for the Payne County District Attorney’s Office.
McClendon was scheduled to have a jury trial in July, but the trial was stricken.
On July 23, McClendon appeared before Judge Phillip Corley with his attorney. Hobbs said his client was planning on hiring a private attorney, so McClendon waived his right to have a speedy trial.
Corley told McClendon he needed to hire an attorney quickly, but a private attorney was never obtained.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network website, 11 witnesses have been included on the witness and exhibit list for the state. OSCN has three witnesses to testify for the defense.
McClendon is scheduled to have his jury trial sometime in January.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse appearing in court
Hector Escobedo Vazquez, 36, was charged with one count of child sexual abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He was arrested in November 2020 with a bond of $100,000, which was posted shortly after his arrest.
Vazquez entered into a not guilty plea early on in his court case. After the alleged victim testified at the preliminary hearing last November, he was bound over for trial court arraignment by Judge Michael Kulling, who found probable cause that Vazquez committed the crimes he’s charged with.
Kulling handles most of the preliminary hearings for child sexual abuse cases involving a forensic interview from Saville Center employees.
He is scheduled before Judge Corley on Friday afternoon.
Tulsa man charged with second-degree murder returns to court
James Josiah Ramos, 32, was initially charged in Tulsa County with second-degree murder or the alternative of second-degree manslaughter for the death of Jamie Bear of Perkins in 2019.
Since Bear died of an overdose, Ramos was charged along with Noah Montague, the man police alleged sold the drugs to Ramos.
The charges were transferred to Payne County District Court in 2020 due to jurisdictional issues.
Ramos waived his right to have a preliminary hearing in February and waived his right to be arraigned within 30 days in March. He had a scheduled court appearance in November, but the date was rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday.
