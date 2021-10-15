The Payne County District Attorney’s Office has filed two separate rape charges involving minor victims.
Erik Moku Quizon Estencion, 41, of Glencoe, was charged with second-degree rape, lewd molestation and forcible oral sodomy of a minor.
Investigator Rockford Brown and Deputy Scott Hopper with the Payne County Sheriff’s Office looked into the allegations.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Hopper initiated the investigation July 20. The minor victim is under the age of 16.
The minor and Estencion used a cell phone to communicate, Hopper located the phone and found several phone calls between Estencion and the victim, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said there were “multiple calls” between July 17 and July 19.
The minor had a forensic interview at the Saville Center where she disclosed sexual things happened on two occasions.
The affidavit said Estencion would crawl through the minor’s bedroom window where sexual things would take place.
Another child in the home was also interviewed. They disclosed seeing Estencion under the covers in the child’s bed, but were unsure what was happening.
He will appear in court Oct. 20 for arraignment.
Stillwater man charged with rape in the second degree
Skylar Lee Hayes, 19, of Stillwater was accused of sexually touching and assaulting a minor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Stillwater Police Detective Shawn Millermon was assigned this case.
At the forensic interview on March 12, the child disclosed engaging in sexual activity with Hayes. The affidavit said she told Hayes no, but Hayes denied that.
The victim disclosed being touched at Hayes’ apartment, before they drove to Sanborn Lake and more sexual things took place in his truck.
Millermon alleged he was told by Hayes that he drove the two of them to the gas station to “clean up” and then took the minor home.
Millermon wrote in the affidavit that he asked Hayes if he knew what the age of consent is in Oklahoma, in which Hayes responded “no” but it probably wasn’t the age of the minor.
Hayes has a $5,000 arrest warrant issued and hasn’t been arrested at this time.
