A preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday for a Stillwater teenager facing murder charges. Coryon Thomas, 17, is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting at killing Mandrale Henry, 27, in a domestic incident the early morning hours of Nov. 10.
Thomas surrendered to police without incident later that morning, according to SPD Capt. Kyle Gibbs. Charges were filed in Payne County Court Nov. 12 as first-degree murder - or an alternative of first-degree manslaughter. According to court records, Thomas appeared in court Nov. 12 with his mother, father and a court-appointed attorney. He has not entered a plea, and is being held without bond.
Charges dismissed for couple accused of child neglect
The Payne County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against Alexus Cook, 20, and Chad Jackman, 21, last week. They had been accused in March of failing to provide an infant with proper medical care after a complaint was filed by a DHS case worker.
An unrelated case is keeping Jackman in the court system. He was charged Nov. 8 with first-degree burglary and is expected back in court Tuesday.
Stillwater man ordered to trial in July homicide
Darwin Doyal, 29, will head to trial as the defendant in the July shooting death of Jared Roybal, of Tonkawa. Special Judge Susan Worthington ruled Nov. 15 that there was probable cause for trial court arraignment. Doyal was back in court Nov. 19, where a not guilty plea was entered for him, and pretrial was set for Jan. 21.
In the arrest affidavit, witnesses told police that Doyal had fired from a van into a car after the driver of the car yelled at him.
Charges refiled in case against man accused of injuring relative
Payne County prosecutors refiled a case last week against Devin Thompson, 21, who faces multiple counts related to a June domestic dispute that ended with charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, interfering with an emergency call and trespass. The charges were dismissed Nov. 18 due to a witness failing to appear, according to court records. The charges were refiled Nov. 27.
