A Drumright man, Devin William Hulsey, 30, was charged last week with domestic assault and battery, second and subsequent offense.
A written affidavit states that Payne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on a domestic in progress on Sept. 16. The deputy could not contact anybody in the residence, when the homeowner arrived and said it was Hulsey and a woman who had gotten into a physical altercation when the two had come to the home to take showers. The woman said Hulsey had slammed the woman on the ground.
The woman gave a deputy her keys and the deputies went into the home. According to the report, Hulsey was cuffed and placed in investigative detention due to him being confrontational with the deputies. The deputy then saw a woman who he asked to come speak to him, but she denied something took place. The deputy writes that he noticed swelling on the right side of her face, bruising under her right eye and bruising all over her back and upper arms.
The deputy writes he tried to speak with the woman multiple times but she didn’t want to cooperate. She kept saying nothing had happened. The woman then said the violent behavior from Hulsey had gotten worse over the past week and she feared for her safety and the safety of the woman who was allegedly slammed to the ground. Hulsey was then placed under arrest and transported to Payne County Jail.
This crime is punishable after two or more felony convictions by imprisonment in the DOC for four years to life.
OKC man charged after high-speed pursuit
Court documents indicate Steve Alan McAnally, 36, of Oklahoma City, was charged on Thursday with possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A written affidavit states that on Monday, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer was notified that Oklahoma City police were chasing a vehicle on I-35 from I-44. The vehicle was a black Silverado with four occupants. The OHP trooper continued the pursuit when OKC police were out of radio range at mile 157 on I-35.
The officer writes the truck was traveling more than 100 mph and that it had been reported stolen. The driver did not pull over when the trooper put on his lights, and eventually began to pass vehicles on the outside shoulder. The driver then threw a cup of cloudy liquid that partially obstructed the trooper’s line of sight.
The truck then continued eastbound on SH-51 before turning south on Country Club Road. SPD officers were then able to use stop sticks at the intersection, and the driver began passing vehicles in a no passing zone. The driver then stopped due to the tires being disabled, and the occupants were taken into custody. Officers also found a revolver in the vehicle.
The driver was identified as McAnally, and he appeared in court on Tuesday and the matter was set for Oct. 22.
