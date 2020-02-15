Andrew Fields was accused of punching his girlfriend’s dog while she was at work.
Sally was a 12-pound long-haired chihuahua. She was found soaking wet and was acting distressed, panting heavily, her gums were white and she couldn’t stand on her own.
Fields waived his right to a preliminary hearing in January when he appeared in court.
He will be back in court on Tuesday morning.
Trial arraignment for man accused of child sex abuse in 2019
A Stillwater man who was charged with child sex abuse will appear in court next week.
James Leroy Bear was originally charged with violating the sex offender registry, but new information became available and it prompted a new charge.
Bear is set for trial arraignment on Tuesday morning.
Alleged Yale armed robber next in court
The alleged robbery occurred the day after Christmas in 2018 in Yale.
Tanner Blake Jensen was charged with robbery with a firearm by two or more persons in 2019.
Jensen entered into a plea of not guilty in 2019.
Jensen is currently in federal custody. He will be in court on Tuesday afternoon.
Two brothers charged with assaulting an officer waive preliminary hearing
Andrew fields and Cody Fields were charged with assaulting an officer. Cody was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and obstruction.
Andrew was charged with assault and battery and obstructing an officer.
In January, the two brothers both waived their rights to a preliminary hearing.
They will be back in court on Tuesday morning.
Stillwater man facing manslaughter charges, set for sentencing hearing
Dustin Scott Calhoun was charged with manslaughter in 2016 following a fatality wreck.
On March 21, 2016, Calhoun was allegedly driving in a reckless manner on a gravel road.
According to the affidavit, he entered a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The child seated in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the affidavit, Calhoun had been drinking and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
Calhoun will have a sentencing hearing on Wednesday morning.
Stillwater man facing 2nd degree murder charges back in court
Tyler Forest Ryba was allegedly intoxicated when his car collided with another, resulting in a fatality. The collision occurred in May 2018 on state Highway 33, around 4:49 a.m.
Bond was set in the amount of $10,000 and was posted in July 2019.
Ryba will be back in court on Tuesday afternoon to address the motions at hand and other pretrial issues.
