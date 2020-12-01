COURT ROUNDUP: Oswalt sentenced to life in prison for manslaughter

Earl Oswalt Jr., 56, of Stillwater, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter by a jury Nov. 2.
He was represented by Jarrod Stevenson and the state was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Debra Vincent and Kevin Etherington.
They recommended a life in prison for Oswalt, which Judge Kistler imposed.
Oswalt must serve 85% of the life in prison sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Upon release from the Department of Corrections, Oswalt will have to register as a violent offender for 10 years.
He was remanded to the custody of the sheriff.
Stevenson said many legal errors occurred during his client’s trial and due to those errors, Oswalt was not surprised by the guilty verdict by the jurors.
Oswalt will appeal his sentence and will remain in the Payne County Jail for at least 10 more days.
“Mr. Oswalt has already filed his appeal in this case and we look forward to the legal errors being fixed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals,” he said.
Laura Austin Thomas, the Payne County District Attorney, said, “The District Attorney’s Office is pleased with the outcome of the trial and the work of 12 jurors who considered the evidence and the law. We do not anticipate any successful appeal issues. The case was clearly and properly presented and fairly judged. From the State of Oklahoma’s perspective, and that of the victim’s family, the jury got it exactly right.”
Glencoe man charged with child sexual abuse back in court
Ricky Stokes, 35, of Glencoe, was charged with child sexual abuse against a child under the age of 12.
Child sexual abuse carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.
Stokes appeared to consider pleading guilty to the charge against him, but decided against it.
Pursuant to a plea deal made by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office, he received 25 years with 10 years being served in the Department of Corrections. The other 15 were suspended.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent told the court the victim was aware of the plea deal.
Stokes was ready to enter into a guilty plea to “minimize damages,” but had a second thought when told he would be supervised by the DOC for the 15 years of his suspended sentence.
Additionally, Stokes would be required to register as a level three sex offender, which would require him to register for life.
Kistler allowed Stokes to think about the remainder of the plea deal before officially pleading guilty to the charges against him.
His case was continued to Dec. 15.
Mulhall man charged with lewd molestation court date reset
Johnny Graham, 68, of Mulhall, was charged with lewd molestation in 2018.
He entered into a blind plea in hopes of a lighter sentence imposed by Judge Kistler, one day before his jury trial.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and was returned.
His next court date was scheduled for Dec. 31, but will be rescheduled.
