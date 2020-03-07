Eric Donald Rodebush, 33, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Feb. 29 at Hwy 51 and Hwy 86.
Officer Josh Rudluff was dispatched to the 200 block of E. Greenvale Ct. regarding a domestic investigation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, upon arrival Rudluff made contact with one of Rodebush’s friends who made the comment his friend had just beat up a woman.
The officer noted that there was a large blood stain on the carpet just before entering the kitchen.
Officer Rudluff made contact with the victim who appeared to have injuries noticed immediately.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim had a very large knot on the right side of her forehead, her right eye was black and swollen, and was bleeding from small lacerations on her face.
The victim told the officer the incident occurred over an hour ago, Rudluff noted the injuries seemed fresh.
The victim identified the assailant as Rodebush.
The victim also had bruising on her right arm on the lower part of her bicep.
According to the affidavit, “it looked like bruising consistent with someone grabbing her arm very hard.”
The victim told the officer the incident happened at 6:15 p.m. when she was in the kitchen with her daughter.
The daughter had fallen off the counter, as the victim was consoling her daughter when she said things escalated.
According to the affidavit, Rodebush became angry and the victim and him began to argue.
A friend at the residence took two minor boys out of the residence during the altercation, but there was still a minor girl that watched the alleged fight.
The victim said Rodebush began making derogatory comments towards her. The victim said she yelled at Rodebush to leave and she went to the living room.
According to the victim, Rodebush continued to try and grab her during the argument.
The victim admitted to lightly slapping Rodebush in an attempt to get him away from her.
According to the affidavit, Rodebush used a closed fist and punched the victim above the right eye while the victim was holding her daughter. Rodebush then was accused of using an open fist and punching her below the right eye.
According to the victim, the first punch knocked her back and the second punch made her eyes close and she fell backward.
The victim said while she was on the ground, Rodebush continued punching her. She also said sometime during the incident he pulled some of her hair out.
Another officer responded to the scene and took pictures of the victim.
Rodebush was arrested and according to the affidavit he said, he had been drinking and things escalated when it shouldn’t have.
Rodebush was turned over to the detention staff and booked without incident.
Stillwater man charged with assault and battery on a medical provider
Charles Newton Price, 22, was arrested in connection to a nurse being physically assaulted.
Officer Kurt Merrill responded to Stillwater Medical Center regarding an assault.
On March 1, Price was awaiting medical treatment at SMC for a minor injury.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Price began yelling and hit his head into objects in the treatment room.
Price allegedly then tried to flee the room and encountered the victim and another nurse.
The two nurses tried to calm Price down, but he rushed past them according to the affidavit.
Officer Merrill noted Price approached the victim and struck her with a closed fist and struck her in the chest. The affidavit then said Price pushed her aside.
Price fled on foot, and has not been found.
There is a warrant out for his arrest, bond was set in the amount of $10,000.
