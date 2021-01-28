Rodney Fahs Jr., 28, of Ponca City, was charged with robbery with firearm by two or more persons, stemming from a robbery in Yale in 2018.
He entered into a plea of not guilty, but in March 2019, the court found probable cause that a crime was committed after a preliminary hearing.
Fahs is being represented by Virginia Banks, who was appointed as an indigent defense.
He has been held in federal custody since 2019, was scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Stillwater man charged with rape is appearing in court
Jessie Lee Armstrong-Monson, 33, of Stillwater, was charged with rape in the first degree, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, forcible oral sodomy, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Several of the counts were charged multiple times such as: rape in the first degree and domestic assault and battery by strangulation had three charges each.
He was charged with these crimes in 2019, and has had several jury trials set but postponed due to the pandemic.
Recently, his trial date was set for Jan. 4, since that trial docket was postponed he will need a new date.
Monson is being represented by his attorney, Sarah Kennedy.
He was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
Former Stillwater Jr. High teacher accused of sexually messaging a former student back in court
Alberto Morejon IV, 28, of Piedmont, was charged with engaging in sexual communication with minor by use of technology and forcible oral sodomy.
Stillwater Detective Sherae LeJeune was investigating the first report which stemmed from the sexual communication charge, when another victim came forward which led to the charge of forcible oral sodomy.
He has since entered into a not guilty plea, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing and to have a hearing within 30 days.
Morejon also waived his right to a speedy trial.
He was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon on the trial court arraignment docket.
Ponca City woman charged with accessory to murder appeared in court
Storm Burnett Fields, 30, of Ponca City, was charged with accessory to murder in 2017.
She is one of four people that were believed to be involved in a murder that occurred in Stillwater in 2017.
Gregory Guard pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and desecration of a human corpse.
Gary Schaffner was charged with first degree murder and desecration of a human corpse. He eventually plead guilty to murder in the second degree during the commission of a felony: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Anthony Endrina was charged with first degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.
He was set for a jury trial Dec. 8, but the date was stricken due to the pandemic, and a date has not yet been reset.
Fields was set to have a jury trial in November but it was postponed due to the pandemic.
She was scheduled to appear in court Friday.
