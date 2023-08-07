Judge Katherine Thomas had several preliminary hearings on her docket Monday.
Cole Albert Toben, 20, of Stillwater, was charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and possessing controlled drugs.
On Monday, the case was amended, and the charge of unlawful access to a computer to violate Oklahoma Statutes was added.
Perkins man charged with child abuse returned to courtKerstien Daniel McMurl, 34, was charged with three counts of child abuse almost a year ago. On Monday, he appeared on the preliminary hearing docket.
The News Press reported that a child disclosed incidents where McMurl would apply pressure to their neck when he got mad. A new court date was not updated by the time of press.
New Mexico man charged with manslaughter in Payne County appeared in courtAndrew Nielson, 20, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in January.
Nielson was charged based on a fatality collision when he allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a vehicle that Julie Johnson, 45, of Yale, drove.
The collision happened on April 29, 2022, on State Highway 51 at the intersection of State Highway 18, three miles west of Yale. The News Press reported that Nielson was driving 60 mph, and the posted speed limit in the area was 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.