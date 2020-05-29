Court Roundup: Several cases postponed by pandemic resume this week

The following people will be in court on Tuesday.
Stillwater man charged with arson back in court
Lance Shelby Asbill, 28, of Stillwater, appears in court on Tuesday on the charge of second-degree arson. Asbill was accused of arson in 2019. He entered a plea of not guilty in June 2019 and was appointed Royce Hobbs as his attorney.
In Sep. 2019, the court found probable cause that a crime was committed by Asbill.
Asbill had bond set at $50,000, he has remained in jail.
He will appear in court for a pre-trial at 8:30 a.m.
Stillwater man accused of crimes against a child awaiting pre-trial
Michael Phillip Kurtanic, 36, of Stillwater was charged with both child abuse and child sexual abuse.
In 2019, he was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse and two counts of child abuse.
On Nov. 5, 2019, he entered into a plea of not guilty.
The court appointed Royce Hobbs as counsel for Kurtanic.
Kurtanic has a pre-trial at 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday.
Yale man charged with child sexual abuse in court
Troy Harrison, 43, of Yale, was accused of child sexual abuse in 2019 stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2013.
In Sep. 2019, the court found probable cause that a crime was committed.
Harrison is being represented by Virginia Banks.
Due to the health crisis his jury trial date of June 22 was stricken. He has scheduling on Tuesday.
Perkins man charged with animal cruelty has pre-trial
Andrew Fields, 31, of Perkins, was charged with animal cruelty in 2019.
Fields allegedly hurt his girlfriend’s dog. Sally was a 12-pound long-haired chihuahua. Sally was found lying on his girlfriend’s bed. She was panting, her gums were white and she was wet from the tip of her head, to her tail.
On Feb 18, Fields entered a plea of not guilty. Due to the health risk the court struck his April 21, court date. The matter is reset to Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Fields brothers back in court for assault charges
Cody Fields, 30, and Andrew Fields, 31, were both arrested on assault charges.
Andrew was charged with assault and battery on a police officer. Cody was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Both men are being represented by Royce Hobbs and have entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.
They have a pre-trial at 10 a.m., on Tuesday.
Yukon man charged with manslaughter back in court
Christopher M. Tucker, 32, of Yukon, was charged with first-degree manslaughter or alternative manslaughter in 2018.
Tucker was supposed to have a jury trial on April 1. Due to the pandemic that date was stricken and reset to April 21. April 21, was also stricken and the matter was reset to June 2. He has status review and further scheduling on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Glencoe man charged with child sex abuse back in court
Lane Tyrel Long, 24, of Glencoe was arrested on charges of child sexual abuse in 2019.
Long was an employee of the Payne County Jail at the time of his arrest.
In September bond was set at $30,000 and he posted bond. Special conditions for bond is that Long isn’t allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Long entered a plea of not guilty and was set to have a pre-trial on March 17. The court reset that matter to April 21. Due to the pandemic that case was reset again, for June 2.
Stillwater man charged with domestic abuse by strangulation back in court
Kerry Brett Freeman, 46, of Stillwater, was arrested for domestic abuse by strangulation in 2019.
He entered a plea of not guilty in March 2019.
In May 2019, a bench warrant for failure to appear was issued and bond was increased to $20,000.
On Aug. 5, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Freeman didn’t appear at his last court date and a bench warrant was set under advisement until March 17.
Because of the pandemic his court dates were stricken and reset to June 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.