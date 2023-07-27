One of the defendants charged in a Perkins woman’s 2019 fatal overdose death has had a 16th continued arraignment since charges were filed in 2020.
Josiah James Ramos, 33, of Tulsa, was charged with second-degree murder or the alternative of second-degree manslaughter.
Charges were filed against Ramos, who was dating the victim Jamie Bear when she died and was the last person to see her alive. Although Ramos didn’t intentionally kill Bear, Oklahoma law states someone can be charged with murder if the perpetrated act is imminently dangerous to another person or if it occurred during the commission of a felony.
According to court records, Bear and Ramos drove to Tulsa to meet Noah Montague, who was accused of selling Ramos heroin on Sept. 9, 2019.
Ramos and Bear returned to Perkins and Bear was found dead the following day, Sept. 10, 2019, in the 100 block of Freeman Drive, from what the medial examiner determined was a fatal overdose.
Montague and Ramos were initially charged in Tulsa. However, the case was moved to Payne County in 2020.
Ramos has been in the Payne County Jail since his transfer from Tulsa County and appeared in court 9 a.m. Friday.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse back in court
Hector Escobedo-Vazquez, 38, is scheduled to have a pretrial on Friday, pending his upcoming jury trial in August.
Vazquez was charged with one count of child sexual abuse and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in November 2020. Despite pleading not guilty, after the alleged victim testified at the preliminary hearing a year after charges were filed, Judge Michael Kulling bound Vazquez over for trial court arraignment and found enough evidence produced at the hearing for charges to be filed.
Vazquez is scheduled as first up on the jury trial docket for Aug. 28.
Stillwater man charged with manslaughter appears in court for final pretrialDustin Lee Stokes was charged with first-degree manslaughter DUI after police alleged he was under the influence during a fatal collision last August that killed his passenger Valeria Sue Crawford, 42.
The Payne County District Attorney’s Office also charged Stokes with the alternative charge of first-degree manslaughter driving with a suspended license.
Stokes is scheduled to get a trial date and is set on the trial docket for Sept. 5.
Stillwater man charged with first-degree manslaughter back in courtTerrell Eugene Williams, 22, was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, driving under the influence of drugs/ automobile or in the alternative manslaughter in the first degree and driving while having a revoked license.
Police alleged Williams of being impaired while he was driving. Police also alleged that the collision scene revealed Williams lacked braking and steering wheel movement. The collision happened Oct. 5, 2020 on State Highway 51, east of Country Club Road.
The victim, Cody Barlow, 38, of Glencoe, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he later died from his injuries.
Williams’ was also charged this year with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in February, which was his second DUI within two years.
Williams had a trial date set for May but it was stricken in April. He is scheduled to have both cases and a traffic case on Friday morning.
