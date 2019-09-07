A 33-year-old Stillwater man has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a woman accused him of using a stun gun on her when she found him trying to break into her home.
Timothy Walter Moore, listed as homeless, has had multiple felony convictions in Payne County District Court.
A woman said a neighbor called her to inform her that Moore was at her home while she was away. She told police that she messaged Moore to stay out, and that when she arrived, she believed Moore had been trying to break in.
She said Moore told her he was trying to retrieve his phone, but after an argument he used what the police report described as a conductive energy weapon. She said Moore touched it to her skin approximately six times.
A warrant was issued for Moore’s arrest Aug. 29.
Stillwater man charged with domestic abuse
A Stillwater man is facing a felony domestic assault charge stemming from an Aug. 24 investigation.
James Anthony Solpietro, 51, posted bond Tuesday. He had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge in 2010.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Stillwater Police officer responded Aug. 24 to a call for a physical domestic in progress. The officer wrote that upon arrival, he saw Solpietro walking away from the residents but was yelling obscenities at someone in the residence. He wrote that Solpietro attempted to enter a vehicle and leave before being grabbed by the officer.
A woman at the residence told officers Solpietro had been fighting with a younger relative of hers, which included Solpietro punching him. Solpietro is due back in Payne County District Court on Oct. 17.
Cushing man accused of punching grandmother
A 20-year-old Cushing man is being accused of assaulting his grandmother.
Nathan William Lewis was charged with a felony count of domestic abuse after having a prior conviction from a March misdemeanor domestic abuse case.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police investigated after Lewis’ grandmother said he began punching her after they both had walked out of the kitchen. She told police she did not now why Lewis attacked her. The officer said he observed what appeared to be a large skin tear on the woman’s upper arm.
Lewis is due back in court Monday.
Charges of bogus check
A 38-year-old Stillwater man who has multiple convictions for various types of theft, is facing four news counts of writing bogus checks.
Jarrod Quinn Wise is accused of writing checks from a closed account to purchase building materials from Stillwater Building Center. One purchase, for more than $1,000, is being charged as a felony.
Wise was denied an oral request for bond reduction – an amount that was set at $7,500 – and is due back in court Thursday.
