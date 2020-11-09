Charles Scott Cartwright, 35, of Stillwater, was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse in June.
Bond was originally set in the amount of $100,000, but was later reduced to $75,000.
Cartwright posted bond June 10.
His August preliminary hearing date was stricken and rescheduled for Thursday morning.
Glencoe mother charged with child endangerment appearing in court
Lonna Anne Stokes, 35, of Glencoe, was charged with child neglect after her newborn died with meth in its system.
She will appear in court Friday morning.
Cushing man charged with first-degree murder is back in court
Anthony Wayne Quizon Endrina, 51, of Cushing, was charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse in 2017.
Endrina is currently being held in the Payne County Jail.
He had a trial date set for September, but that date was stricken.
Endrina received a new trial date for Dec. 7.
He will appear in court Friday for a final pretrial.
