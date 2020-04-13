Court roundup: Stillwater man charged with domestic assault

Aaron William Abel, 27, of Stillwater, was arrested on March 27 at 1905 E. 4th Ave.
Officer Michael Busenius arrived on scene for a possible physical domestic in progress.
According to the probable cause affidavit, upon entering the residence Busenius observed a white male laying face down on the ground.
“The male, later identified as Aaron Abel, immediately told me I should arrest him and placed his hands behind his back,” Busenius said in the affidavit.
The victim went outside to speak with the other officer on scene, while Abel spoke with Busenius.
The affidavit said Abel took the blame and said it was his fault because he was drunk. The officer noted Abel had an odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech.
According to the affidavit, Abel told officers he put his hands on the victim because she threw his wallet into the closet.
Officer Busenius spoke with the victim and observed her injuries. The affidavit said she had multiple injuries to her arms, legs, face and neck. She told officers she had received injuries earlier in the day from Abel, but was unable to call 911 because he took her phone.
The victim said she called 911 once Abel began hitting her again and this wasn’t the first time he had been physical with her.
Busenius noted the victim seemed intoxicated as well. She was unsteady, had slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic odor.
The affidavit said the victim had a swollen lip and a cut on the inside of her lip. It also said she had scratches and bruises on her hands, arms and legs.
Abel was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of domestic assault and battery.
He doesn’t have a court date set at this time.
Stillwater man charged with domestic abuse in the presence of minor children.
Stanley Njaramba, 25, of Stillwater, was arrested on March 29 at 1620 W. 25th Ave.
Officer Jonathan Brese arrived on scene and made contact with the victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Njaramba had been drinking alcohol all night. Another officer on scene spoke with Njaramba as he came into the garage.
The victim said she tried to get Njaramba to go home several times once he became hostile towards her. The affidavit said he started looking through the victim’s phone for an unknown reason and became furious. It also said he became so drunk that he fell asleep on the kitchen table.
The victim said she tried to convince him to go lay down in bed but he refused. She said this is when he got physical with her because “he doesn’t like a woman telling him what to do.”
According to the affidavit, Njaramba began screaming and throwing objects and grabbed the victim when she asked him to leave.
The victim had visible bruises on both her arms and said the only reason the assault stopped was because police were called.
The affidavit said the victim’s three children and her mother were present during the domestic.
Njaramba was placed under arrest at 7:25 a.m.
The affidavit said Njaramba was able to slip his handcuffs to the front of his body. It also said he began kicking officers and attempted to pull away while being escorted to the patrol car.
According to the affidavit, Njaramba didn’t cooperate with officers. The officers received minor scratches and bruises during the altercation.
After several attempts Njaramba complied with officers and was transported to the Payne County Jail the affidavit said.
Njaramba was charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child and resisting arrest.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network website, due to the current health crisis Njaramba asked for his court date to be set on May 28.
