COURT ROUNDUP: Stillwater man charged with negligent homicide back in court

Zane Von Gottfried, 33, Of Stillwater, was charged with negligent homicide after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The incident occurred in 2018 and left one man dead.
Gottfried originally entered into a not guilty plea in Oct. 2018.
But in February, he decided to enter into a blind plea, which means the judge will decide his punishment.
Gottfried was set to enter into a plea and sentencing in April. Due to the pandemic, that was stricken and a new plea deal date was issued in May.
Gottfried will return to court Monday in front of Judge Michael Kulling.
OSU professor charged with stalking picking new blind plea date
Hugh Christian Crethur, 54, of Stillwater, was accused of stalking a graduate student in 2018.
The student said he would send her text messages repeatedly day and night.
He entered into a not guilty plea in December 2018.
Crethur was set to go to trial, but decided to enter a blind plea instead.
He will be getting a new blind plea date on Monday.
Woman accused of child neglect has court date upcoming
Lonna Stokes, 34, of Glencoe, was charged with child neglect after her baby allegedly died from having meth in its system.
Stokes entered a plea of not guilty on the Feb. 5, 2019 court date.
On May 10, 2019, the court found probable cause that a crime was committed and Stokes was bound over for trial court.
In July, Stokes waived her right to a speedy trial and was ordered to attend Teen Challenge in Checotah.
Stokes will have court on June 12.
Stillwater man charged with soliciting prostitution has district court arraignment
Gassan Ali Alneama, 26, of Stillwater, was charged with soliciting prostitution in 2019.
He was charged with two additional charges of unlawful access to computers to violate Oklahoma statutes and making obscene electronic communications.
In October, he entered into a not guilty plea to all three charges.
He will appear in court on June 12 for District Court Arraignment.
Pretrial continued for man accused of shooting with intent to kill
Brandon Todd Hatchett, 46, of Stillwater, was charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Hatchett pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2019, and bond was set in the amount of $250,000.
In his previous court cases, he has not been in court because he was in federal custody.
Hatchett is continuing his fifth pre-trial on June 12, and will appear in person.
Suspect in 2018 Yale armed robbery continues pre-trial
Rodney Tyrone Fahs Jr., 27, of Ponca City, was charged with robbery by firearm in 2018.
Fahs entered into a plea of not guilty in January 2019.
Bond was set at $200,000. Fahs was placed into federal custody on July 25, 2019.
Fahs will be continuing his fourth pre-trial on June 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.