The Payne County Courthouse was packed as several felony cases returned Monday and Tuesday.
A Stillwater man charged with rape by instrumentation in August appeared Monday in court.
James Edward Lockwood, 63, appeared before Judge Katherine Thomas for a preliminary hearing.
Lockwood was arrested in July after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman. Official charges were filed a month later, and he has been in the Payne County Jail since his arrest with a bond set at $50,000.
Stillwater Officer Zachary Gullick, the arresting officer, and the alleged victim in the case were both subpoenaed to testify at the preliminary hearing.
Lockwood is being represented by court-appointed attorney Sarah Kennedy, who demurred to the evidence presented at the preliminary.
He was bound over for trial court arraignment after Thomas found probable cause Lockwood had committed the crime.
Enid man charged with manslaughter appears for further pretrial
Eric Eugene Snow, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and possession of marijuana in 2018 after police alleged he was under the influence at the time of a fatal collision.
Snow had a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 25, but the date was stricken. This was his fourth trial date that was stricken.
Snow is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning before Judge Stephen Kistler for pretrial and trial rescheduling.
Yale man charged with child sexual abuse has pretrial
Lionel Roy Thompson was charged with multiple charges of child sexual abuse and indecent exposure. In October, he had a preliminary hearing, and in the end, one charge of child sexual abuse and the single charge of indecent exposure was dismissed.
Thompson was bound over for trial court arraignment after probable cause was found for the other two charges of child sexual abuse.
Thompson has entered into a not guilty plea to the charges he’s accused of. He will appear in court at 10 a.m. Tuesday before Kistler.
