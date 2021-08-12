The political and legal turmoil surrounding Oklahoma’s COVID-19 response continues as students head back to school, and parents, educators and civic leaders wrestle with the best way to keep them safe as the more easily transmitted Delta variant drives most new COVID-19 infections in the state.
But social media posts Thursday, the first day of school in Stillwater, showed children and their families smiling and eager to get back to the classroom. Stillwater Public Schools has not announced any plans to require masks, but has recommended universal masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. Parents who want their children to wear masks have the option of sending them. Photos posted by the district on the first day of school showed most staff members and some students wearing masks.
Gov. Kevin Stitt maintains he has no plans to issue an emergency order, and school districts are now prevented by the passage of SB 658 from issuing districtwide mask mandates unless he does.
But some in the state are working to overturn that.
A group of parents, joined by the Oklahoma state Medical Association, have filed a lawsuit against the state and Stitt, arguing SB 658 is unconstitutional.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, released a statement saying she supports the lawsuit filed to overturn parts of the bill.
“It is shameful that parents have to sue the Governor and the Legislature to keep their children safe,” she said. “We have reached a point in this pandemic where some elected leaders are choosing political talking points over sensible responses that will save lives.”
Some schools in Oklahoma City are beginning to issue mandates in spite of SB658, the Oklahoman reported Wednesday. Santa Fe South Schools Superintendent Charles Brewer made the decision because the district is experiencing a large number of student absences and already has 21 teachers under quarantine.
Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, announced on Thursday that some lawmakers are gathering signatures calling for a special session related to COVID-19. The specific purpose is to “prohibit vaccine mandates for Oklahoma workers, address vaccine passports and address non-compliance to SB658.”
In the meantime, numbers for children are growing among new infections which skew toward younger groups.
Patients ages 5-17 now make up 11.67% of total cases in Oklahoma while patients ages 0-4 make up just 2.08%.
The state numbers include 59 pediatric (under age 18) hospitalizations. Across the state, 29,248 residents have been hospitalized at some point because of the virus.
Younger people age 18-35 are the largest group, making up 31.77% of total cases, followed by age 36-49 at 21.49% and 50-64 at 19.13%.
But there is some good news in the battle to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
OSDH reported Wednesday that about half of Oklahoma’s almost 4 million residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine and 1.6 million are fully vaccinated.
The Current Situation
Stillwater Medical Center reported Thursday that all its staffed beds in the ICU and Medical Surgical areas were full. Five patients were on hold in the Emergency Department – two COVID patients and three non-COVID. One of the COVID patients on hold in the ER was in need of ICU care.
Payne County has had 9,326 total cases, with 77 deaths and 8,937 recoveries according to OSDH.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,468 new cases across the state for the day, with a 7-day average of 2,049.
It listed 18,403 active cases – down more than 2,000 from the previous day, and a cumulative total of 506,020 cases for the state.
There have been 8,833 deaths in Oklahoma, based on provisional numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Center for Health Statistics.
Women outpace men when it comes to infection rates in the state, making up 53.1% of active cases to 46.6% for men, but they make up a smaller percentage of deaths due to the virus, 44.2% compared to 55.8% for men.
