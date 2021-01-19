COVID-19 concerns halt jury trials, again

February trials have been postponed due to the coronavirus, causing a backlog of cases needing trial dates to be set.
The following cases were set for the end of January into the month of February:
Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal, 30, of Stillwater, was charged in 2019 with first-degree murder or the alternative of first-degree manslaughter and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Doyal was accused of firing a gun that left one man dead on July 7, 2019.
He was set to have a jury trial in August of last year, but the date was stricken over COVID-19 concerns.
He had a new jury trial date that was set for Jan. 20, but once again, the pandemic delayed his trial.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington will be representing the state and Doyal is being represented by Royce Hobbs.
Doyal will appear in court Feb. 9, for Burks Hearing that is expected to last a few hours.
A new trial date has not been set in this case.
Yale man charged with child sexual abuse needs new trial date
Jerry Martin Gustafson, 77, of Yale, was charged with one count of child sexual abuse Sept. 19, 2019.
Gustafson is currently in the Payne County Jail and is being represented by Jodie Gage.
He appeared in court via video Tuesday morning for further pretrial before his jury trial.
Gustafson was set to have a jury trial Feb. 9, but that date was stricken.
He will appear in court Feb. 3, for motion hearings and possible trial date scheduling.
Stillwater man accused of child sexual abuse has court
James Leroy Bear, 56, Stillwater, was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019.
He has been previously convicted of other sexual related charges with minors in Payne County and Creek County, for which he was given prison time.
He was set to have a jury trial at the end of February, but that date was stricken.
Bear will appear in court Feb. 17 for motion hearings and possible trial scheduling.
Yale man charged with child sexual abuse gets new trial date, but date is stricken soon after
Troy Joseph Harrison, 44, of Yale, recently appeared in court for a new trial date.
He was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019, and was set to have a jury trial Dec. 8.
December jury trials were stricken, so he was scheduled to have a jury trial Feb. 22.
That date was also stricken due to COVID-19 concerns.
At this time he does not have a new trial date.
