COVID-19 plays role in judge declaring mistrial

The second jury trial during the pandemic ended in mistrial before opening statements began.
Mark Williams, 39, of Stillwater, was on trial for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
The trial took place before Judge Phillip Corley. Jury selection took a majority of the day Tuesday. The selected jurors were asked to be back in the courtroom at 9 a.m. Wednesday to begin opening statements.
Corley informed the jury Wednesday morning that he had to declare a mistrial based on complications with the coronavirus.
A witness in the case against Williams was exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
The jury that was selected can’t sit on this case, but they can still be called to serve on upcoming trials this month.
Because of the inconvenience of this trial, Corley gave the jurors an opportunity to be dismissed for all jury calls this month.
Williams is being represented by Attorney Virginia Banks. She did not wish to make a public statement because there will be a new trial.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent said, “This is just the second jury trial we have tried to conduct since the virus outbreak; it is probably not surprising that we could be prepared and then have an issue with someone necessary to the case becoming symptomatic.”
The state plans to have a new trial when Judge Corley is available.
