The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oklahoma on Monday.
The vaccine was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last Friday evening. The vaccine was developed by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech and is being manufactured at a Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
According to a press conference Monday afternoon in Oklahoma City with Gov. Kevin Stitt, 33,000 doses of the vaccine were distributed to Oklahoma. Local health officials indicate some of those doses are arriving in Payne County, but they were not authorized to disclose the number of the vaccine doses arriving or where the vaccine will be stored.
The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at the ultra-cold temperature of -70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit).
“For the purposes of security, we are not publicly announcing where the prepositioned vaccine will be stored,” said Tonya Reid, a Health Educator with the Oklahoma Health Department serving Payne County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed a four-phase plan to distribute the vaccine to Oklahomans. The first phase of distribution will be to nursing homes and assisted living facility patients, along with health care workers and staff providing care to COVID patients. Also included in the first phase are public health staff conducting COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and emergency medical technicians and paramedics in hospital emergency rooms. Phase 1 distribution is scheduled for December.
The second phase of the distribution plan provides for vaccination of first responders and health care workers providing care to COVID patients and is scheduled for January. Also included in Phase 2 are adults over the age of 65 and persons with pre-existing conditions that make them susceptible to harm from COVID-19.
Staff and residents of homeless shelters, prisons and manufacturing facilities with close working quarters are also included in Phase 2, along with public health staff and state and county government officials.
Phase 3 of the distribution schedule provides for distribution to teachers, students and staff at schools and universities and critical infrastructure personnel as determined by Stitt.
The fourth and final phase of the vaccine distribution plan will be available for all remaining Oklahoma residents.
Phases 3 and 4 distribution dates are not specified. Those dates are dependent upon future production and distribution of vaccines.
In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna is requesting emergency use authorization of its vaccine which is scheduled for a hearing before the FDA on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Pfizer claimed its trial showed the vaccine was 95% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. Moderna claims a 94.5% effective rate. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA to trigger the immune system to produce protective antibodies to fight the COVID-19 virus.
Both vaccines require two shots to be effective.
At a Monday Payne County Budget Board meeting, Emergency Management Director, Jeff Kuhn, announced the vaccine was arriving in Oklahoma. Some people on the Budget Board expressed reluctance to take the vaccine at this time.
