There are 111 active COVID-19 cases in Stillwater, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
While case counts have never really bottomed out, there have been recent decreases statewide. And though there was a big drop in hospitalizations for much of November, that trend could be changing.
Hospitalizations have been on a slight upswing across the last month. Though Oklahoma has not had a three-day average of more than 1,000 since October, that number plummeted to fewer than 400 in November. Since late November, it’s been a steady climb back, now with a three-day average at 688. ICU patients have also seen a steady increase, with a three-day average of 221 recorded Dec. 14.
Stillwater Medical Center, which posts admissions numbers at 10 or greater, posted 10 COVID-19 patients Thursday, with two of those in ICU. Oklahoma’s Region 2, which covers the bulk of northeast Oklahoma including Payne County but excluding Tulsa, reported 49 hospitalizations with 17 in ICU.
According to OSDH, 89.2 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Oklahoman’s active cases have fallen since last week when they topped 13,000. OSDH reported 12,048 active cases Thursday.
According to the most recent epidemiology report, 51.6 percent of Payne County residents 12-up are fully vaccinated. Isolating the 65-up age group, that number climbed to 82.3 percent.
There have been 484,384 third or booster doses administered in the state. That’s an increase of 11.3 percent from last week.
As of Dec. 14, the Oklahoma State Department of Health recorded 16,676 vaccinated 5-11 year olds, representing about 4.4 percent of that age group.
