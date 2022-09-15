COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma have hit a downward trend. The new case 7-day average has fallen below 1,000 for the first time in months.
While the Oklahoma State Department of Heath doesn’t track at-home tests, it still shows a steep drop in confirmed case counts. The daily average was 811 with 5,676 new cases reported between Sept. 4-10. According to OSDH, active cases are at 13,985.
Tedros Adhanom, The Director General of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said though it isn’t here yet, “the end is in sight,” for the COVID-19 pandemic as worldwide deaths were reported at the lowest since March 2020. With new treatments and vaccines and less fatal variants, emergency responses may be winding down, though many remain at high risk for death and complications. Deaths are still attributed to COVID-19, with more than a million worldwide this year.
According to the OSDH, there are nine people hospitalized in Region 2 – which includes Payne County and much of northeastern Oklahoma with the exception of Stillwater. It’s the lowest total since cases began spiking after the July 4 holiday. The summer peak for hospitalizations came on July 28 when there were 28 hospitalized with four in the ICU in Region 2, although there were six recorded ICU cases on Sept. 8, the numbers have consistently fallen.
Several pharmacies in Payne County have received the bivalent vaccine boosters that have been updated for the Omicron variant. You can find locations and links to book appointments at vaccine.gov. It updates daily.
