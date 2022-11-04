Ninety-two percent of Oklahoma counties are at a low COVID–19 level, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC uses Community Levels to determine risk in each county, categorizing them in three different areas: low, medium and high. The levels help people decide which prevention actions to take based on hospitalizations and cases.
Beaver County is Oklahoma’s only county at high COVID–19 level, and Carter County, Harmon County, Johnston County, Love County and Marshall County are the five at medium COVID–19 level.
A county is at a high level when there are at least 200 new cases per 100,000 people in a given week and at least 10 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people or when COVID-19 patients occupy at least 10% of all beds.
Simply put, a county with few cases can still be at a high level with enough hospitalizations.
Payne County is among the 70 counties at a low COVID-19 level. The CDC recommends people in such counties to stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster shots.
More Oklahoma COVID-19 data from this past week:
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,088 new, confirmed cases, which is a nearly four percent increase compared to the previous week. The department reported an additional 717 probable cases. Cases are considered confirmed after a positive result from NAAT and RT-PCR tests. Cases are considered probable after a positive result from a rapid test or if a patient has symptoms and was exposed to an infected person. The seven-day average over the summer months, June to August, was 290% higher than in the two months since.
• The OSDH has reported more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. At-home tests are not reported, so those aren’t included in the data. That’s why it’s also important to look at percent positivity of reported tests and data on hospitalizations and deaths. The positivity rate ranged from eight percent to 10% each day in the week of Oct. 23-29. The World Health Organization says there is a substantial level of transmission when rates are higher than five percent. Oklahoma’s all-time high positive rate was at 45% in January. It was close to zero in April.
• The OSDH reported 108 new COVID-19 deaths in the past month. More than 2,000 Oklahomans lost their lives during the Delta variant’s peak from mid-September to mid-October of 2021. Deaths confirmed by OSDH are just under 15,000 but deaths reported by Oklahoma to the CDC number over 17,000.
• Vaccines: 73.7% of Oklahomans have received at least one dose. Sixty percent have completed the full series of recommended doses, which is dependent on the manufacturer, and 40% of residents have been boosted. The OSDH says everyone older than five should be boosted at least five months after completing the primary doses. Immunocompromised individuals who received their third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in or before August may now schedule an appointment for a fourth dose. Thirty-seven percent of people aged 50 and up have taken a second booster, including 44% of people aged 65 and up.
