The legalization of medical cannabis in Oklahoma has provided many new options for medicine, as well as many new professions such as growing cannabis and the opening of dispensaries.
Another element of the medical cannabis boom is the need to help educate people on what medical cannabis means. That’s what an event like the Cowboy Cup, the first cannabis festival held in Stillwater, is designed to do.
Daniel Lewis, CEO of the Cowboy Cup, said there is an effort to try and help educate the public, as well as help provide information for all who are interested in medical cannabis.
“We’ve got classes going on this weekend. We’ve got Grow 101, for growers, we’ve got one for people who might want to get into making hash, solvent-less extraction, which is extraction not using any kind of butane or solvents,” Lewis said. “We’re trying to do some education, but at the same time, what I think this is going to show everybody, the citizens of Stillwater, of Oklahoma, the law enforcement, and for all these people to know that we can put this on, it’s a calm deal, it’s not a big, crazy drug fest like everybody thinks it is. There’s going to be a whole lot less altercation and problems out here than you are going to have at any other drunk party.”
Austin and Kristy Caldwell, of Crossed Arrows Cannabis Farm in Pryor, are owners of a cannabis farm that opened earlier this year. They have a passion for the medical benefits that the plant can provide, and view it as a family business. They attended Harvest Fest in Spavinaw in October, and were able to bring awareness to what the plant can provide to patients. Kristy Caldwell said they wanted to come and support Lewis’ efforts for the Cowboy Cup because it shines a light on the hardworking Oklahomans who are involved in the industry.
“People can come here and find out if this is for them and if it’s something they might want to try,” Austin Caldwell said. “There’s a lot of good people here helping tell people what it’s all about.”
“I think more people feel comfortable coming out about it because it’s legal,” Kristy Caldwell said. “People who have been using medicinally for years may just now feel comfortable telling people the benefits. People might be able to say, ‘Hey, I’m over here living my best life, and now you know the secret is cannabis.’ At least just try it and see if it works for you. I know with a lot of the older population, sleeping is a main thing, and using it just to go to bed at night, it has been life changing.”
Part of the difficulty in showcasing the benefits that medical cannabis can provide is the fact there is a stigma attached to it that has been hard to shake.
“It’s a bad stigma, and it’s stuff that the government has pushed on us over the years through propaganda and stuff,” Lewis said. “And not to say that there’s not a lot of laws that are good for us, but it was holding back helping a lot of people. I think this is a good opportunity to show everybody that this is a peaceful, fun thing.”
Hosting an event that is associated with such a stigma surrounding cannabis can give people the wrong idea, Lewis said. He said the goal was to show that it can be a safe event that all can enjoy.
“I couldn’t be any prouder, and it’s something my team has worked really hard on,” Lewis said. “We’re all really glad this passed, and with some of the different events around, we wanted to do this the Oklahoma way. Fully handicap accessible, everybody can get around, everybody can enjoy themselves, all the vendors have a good time.
“That’s my main focus, is that everybody comes out here and A. it’s safe, and B. everyone has a good time. We’ve got a lot of really good vendors here this weekend, some of the best from across the state. This is the place to be this weekend, without a doubt. We couldn’t be more proud, and this is my hometown, and I couldn’t be happier to put it on.”
The Cowboy Cup will continue on Saturday at the Tumbleweed on Lakeview Road. The gates open for general admission at 11 a.m. and the event features nine live bands, food trucks, vendors showcasing a variety of products, as well as alcohol sales.
There will also be competition between vendors’ products, as the competition looks to provide more information about medical cannabis. For more information on Saturday’s Cowboy Cup continuation, visit cowboycup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.