Coyle stops school for 2 days due to flu

After almost a quarter of its students didn’t show up or went home sick Monday, Coyle Schools decided to stop everything and clean house before getting back in session.
The school district did not have classes Tuesday and will not have them Wednesday, either, as Coyle Superintendent Josh Sumrall said the district is hard at work to disinfect the buildings and classrooms before going back Thursday.
The district is comprised of about 320 students and two schools. With 55 kids not reporting or going home Monday, Sumrall knew it was an issue.
“Monday, we had 55 students either not come to school or go home with flu-like symptoms. Then we had three teachers go down with it confirmed,” Sumrall said. “Some of the kids, their parents took them to the doctor and it was confirmed to be the flu. I can’t say all 55 students and the flu confirmed.
“The parents that took them to the doctor, most of them called back to say they had it. It was just a proactive deal to get out in front of it. We are disinfecting the school and trying to get rid of the germ in 48 hours to get ahead. That is the purpose of it. We weren’t mandated to close, it is just a proactive deal to get out in front of it.”
Most of the cases were from the elementary school, but with both the elementary and high school being in such close proximity, Sumrall thought it was prudent to go ahead and close both.
“The majority is in the lower elementary, but we are still all right there on campus,” Sumrall said. “If it was Stillwater, where schools were separated throughout the town, it would be a different call. But since we are in the same couple of buildings, that is why we made the decision as a whole.”
Sumrall posted a notice on the Coyle Schools website saying the
disinfectant the district is using is the Check Mate Electrostatic Cleaning System by Canberra Corporation, which it got from Grimsley’s in Stillwater.
The school will make up the days on Fridays, since snow days aren’t built in as Coyle utilizes four-day school weeks. One will be made up this Friday, and Sumrall said the other will be sometime in April, most likely.
Luckily, Sumrall said, there were also no activities scheduled on Tuesday or Wednesday, so things like basketball games didn’t have to be canceled.
Although it is not something Sumrall has had to do often, he said it is always an incident that can happen around this time of year and is hoping that by getting out in front of it, they can keep the flu contained.
“It is my 10th year as superintendent and I think we have had to do it one other time,” Sumrall said. “That was four or five years ago. I know some other schools have had to do it in the past.
“Anytime you get a bunch of kids together during flu season and it’s not taken care of, it spreads like wildfire. It is nothing that parents are doing wrong or anything like that. The flu kind of sneaks up on you and you spread it before you have symptoms of it.”
