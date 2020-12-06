Coyle woman sews, donates masks during pandemic

Glenda Bentley, a Coyle resident and receptionist at Headstart 0-5, began making masks in March, and hasn’t stopped since.
“It was actually a fluke. The flu had hit early March and there was also buzz about the virus. There was a Facebook post about making masks for the flu. I thought over spring break I would make some for the teachers,” she said.
When students and teachers didn’t return to school after spring break, Bentley continued making masks anyway.
“I contacted the teachers to see who would like one. My youngest daughter delivered them to the front porch of the center where they were picked up,” Bentley said.
Bentley sews all the masks herself, but she has help from her daughters and those who donate material.
“Well, I do the sewing, but my daughters help with delivery when I’m staying in place and keep me elastic. And when someone brings me their own material they say keep the extra. Or some people just donate material,” Bentley said.
Bentley said she isn’t selling the masks that she sews, she is only donating them so that people who are in need will have one.
“With so many people struggling, I hoped that this would maybe ease up finances for other needs,” she said.
So far, she has donated masks to the Stillwater Medical Center, City of Stillwater, Westhaven, Brookside assisted living, group homes, Headstart and she has some ready for delivery to Payne County Youth Shelter and Mission of Hope.
She has also donated to friends and family and coworkers.
Each mask takes about 30 minutes to sew depending on the material and style.
She said all the masks are different and come in sizes for men, women and kids.
“And while typically most like the pleated kind if they find they like the fit of a different style I sew that for them. It’s very important to me they fit right. I’ve started to look at them as accessories so if we need to wear them we might as well look good,” she said.
Bentley said sewing the masks has been therapeutic for her during the pandemic since her age group is at risk for the coronavirus.
She said at first she was scared of the reports and she wanted to keep busy, so she started sewing.
“So I decided to stay busy in the sewing room, just added them to the quilt tops I am
making for family from material on hand. And I never imagined how rewarding it would be,” she said.
Bentley said she finds it rewarding when she sees one of her students wearing a mask, or when people thank her for the mask.
