Many of the tricks that Dusti Crain performs on horseback can only be imitated by most of us when we are actually falling off the horse.
Crain, however, is always under control and frequently rides more than one horse at a time. Roman riding is her specialty.
She brings that specialty to Pawnee for the second time with nightly appearances at the 34th annual Pawnee Bill Memorial Rodeo, Aug. 8, 9 and 10 at Lakeside Arena.
A native of St. Peter, Illinois, Crain grew up around horses and rodeo.
Her father owned a rodeo stock contract company and she was part of those rodeos from an early age. She went on the become a performer for 12 years with the renown Dolly Parton Stampede in Branson, Missouri and Pidgeon Forge, Tennessee, and has recently gone out on her own performing at more than 30 rodeos a year across the United States and Canada.
Along the way she honed her talent for roman riding and that became her passion.
“I was a typical horse-crazy little girl,” she said. “And that hasn’t changed. I get to make my living with horses and I never take that for granted.”
The 2016 International Finals Rodeo Showcase winner, Crain usually has three horse in her act; Blue, Rummy and Dash.
“Her performance here a couple of years ago was spectacular and when we saw her again this year at the Finals, we knew that we had to bring her back,” said Ronnie Jestes, chairperson of the rodeo committee.
The Pawnee Bill Memorial Rodeo is a production of the nonprofit Pawnee Lake Foundation.
