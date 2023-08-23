Sarah Davidson faces four counts of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of first-degree manslaughter from a fatal wreck on Dec. 6, 2021, on State Highway 33 and Fairgrounds Road that killed her stepson, Greyson Davidson.
“Sarah’s music was louder, she was louder, and she was going faster than usual,” another passenger said during witness testimony.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent asked the witness what he was doing before the collision. He said he was helping Brandon buckle again because he dropped something and unbuckled.
“I was sitting back down getting ready to buckle up ... then I remember gaining consciousness and waking up in a ditch,” he told the jurors.
The witness wasn’t buckled during impact and was ejected out the right side window. He said testified he could hear screaming and car horns blaring when he woke up in the ditch.
Defense Attorney Royce Hobbs, who represents Davidson, asked the witness what he remembered, and he stated, “The car was spinning.”
A Perkins-Tryon bus driver who witnessed the collision also testified on Tuesday. Tammy Powers told the jurors the crash looked like an explosion. From a distance, she said she saw large chunks of debris flying out of Davidson’s car.
As Powers approached the scene and attempted to help, she realized it wasn’t debris but bodies that flew out of the car.
“I seen one body laying against a fence .... it looked like a child,” she said. “I seen another individual laying on the ground.”
Brianna Pruitt and Treyton Keeling, Perkins Fire Department volunteers, testified in the afternoon regarding the care they administered while on the scene.
While both are medically trained, Keeling is certified as an Emergency Medical Technician. He checked the vital signs and described Greyson’s current status.
Keeling said the child’s skull was mushy, and he was “covered in blood” both from the collision and from being ejected into a barbed wire fence. First responders decided Greyson needed to be mediflighted from the scene. However, his condition worsened, and he wasn’t stable enough to be flown.
“I did (chest) compressions from the scene to Stillwater Medical Center,” Keeling told the jurors. “I never got a pulse back.”
Greyson was pronounced deceased at the hospital just a few minutes after arriving.
Last to testify was Ryan Field with LifeNet. He testified that Davidson seemed calm considering the circumstances and didn’t recall her asking about the children.
The trial will continue on Thursday morning for the state to call witnesses.
