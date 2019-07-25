'Crawl' is a film to sink your teeth into

I was pleasantly surprised this weekend.
I initially went to see “Crawl” out of spite for the new remake of “The Lion King,” which I have refused to see. That is another conversation entirely.
Based on the trailers I have seen for this film, I thought it was going to be awful. And the first few minutes were. In a movie about alligator attacks, the main character is a college swimmer for the University of Florida, which the directors wants everyone to know has a Gator as its mascot.
Yeah, with that ham-fisted introduction – along with flashbacks where her father keeps telling her she is an apex predator – I groaned knowing I had another hour and a half of this.
But, then it got good? Yeah, it did.
The plot is very simple as all horror films should be. Haley (Kaya Scodelario) is trying to find her dad so they can get to safety from a category 5 hurricane that is about to hit Florida.
Her parents are divorced and her sister has been trying to reach their dad all day, but can’t reach him and she lives in Boston so it is up to Haley.
She eventually does at their old house as it seems her dad, Dave (played by “Saving Private Ryan’s” Barry Pepper) was doing some work in the crawlspace underneath the house to prepare for the storm.
He is knocked out and has claw marks on him, so Haley is trying to get him out when the gators attack.
The rest of the film is a claustrophobic’s nightmare, as Haley and Dave try to find ways to get out without being attacked while also trying to stay above the rapidly climbing water level.
The movie could have easily been a Sharknado rip-off, but instead, it became a solid creature feature. That is in part to the good chemistry between Scodelario and Pepper as well as the directing of Alexandre Aja and influence of producer Sam Raimi.
What I liked:
• Seriously, the acting. I know that isn’t the status quo in low-budget horror, but by keeping the amount of characters to a minimum, you really get a chance to connect to them. Scodelario has only been in about a dozen films, biggest of which being “The Maze Runner” series, but she brings an earnestness to this role that many else wouldn’t. Pepper, who I think is an underrated veteran, does well by portraying a father who feels as if he let his daughter down but also enjoys seeing her succeed.
• For a movie on a $13.5 million budget, the special effects are pretty good. The gators don’t look ridiculous and the flood damage is pretty realistic. A horror film is only as good as its villains, and though I’m sure some of the info about gators in this movie isn’t true, it helps make the suspense even more palpable.
• I thought the pacing was pretty good. Again, for a movie only 87 minutes long, it needs to have good editing. There were no dead spots outside the beginning, but it kind of needed it for exposition. When the gators first make their appearance, it is all about survival after that and keeps the action up.
What I didn’t like:
• Outside of the corny beginning, which has Raimi’s hands all over it, maybe my biggest issue is the family dog, Sugar. Haley brings it over to the gator house when looking for her dad and when they get stuck downstairs, Sugar is their point of contact on the floor level. Throughout this movie, multiple gators see this dog and do not eat it. I’m not rooting for a dog to die in this movie, but it gets pretty ridiculous at times.
Reason to watch:
If you are in the small minority and don’t want to see Lion King or even if you are just looking for an entertaining, fast movie, this is it for you. Definitely a good buy in the bargain bin down the road.
Rating: Rated R for bloody creature violence, and brief language.
My score: 81/100
