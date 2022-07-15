Bargains galore await shoppers for Stillwater’s annual Crazy Days event, which begins Wednesday. Visit Stillwater has been tracking participants and the list continues to grow. Anyone who would like to be added to Visit Stillwater’s Crazy Days list of participating businesses, should email Cristy@VisitStillwater.org.
1 What is Crazy Days?
Crazy Days is Stillwater’s largest community-wide retail sales event! From Lakeview Pointe and Pioneer Square Shopping Centers to The Strip and Downtown Stillwater, there are shops and boutiques all over town offering summer-time sales for all ages. Some stores feature sidewalk sales, while some will have sales racks located inside – and some will have both. Shop ‘til you drop July 20-24.
2 Why is it in the summer?
Crazy Days has been held around the third weekend in July for over five decades to help our retailers clear out their merchandise to prepare for the incoming new and exciting fall items. In more recent years we have scheduled it in conjunction with Eskimo Joe’s Anniversary Week and OSU’s Big 3 Field Days since they will attract over 3,000 visitors who will do back-to-school shopping while in town.
3 Are there any kid’s activities?
Yes! If parents would like a chance to shop on their own, Stillwater Martial Arts located downtown is hosting activities for kids Wednesday through Saturday during Crazy Days. The activities are free and open to the public for kids age four and over, and include inflatables, games, crafts, and an obstacle course.
4 Are there other family activities next week?
Eskimo Joe’s 47th Anniversary Celebration is all week, July 18-24, with food and drink specials and activities for the whole family. You can enjoy live music, sing karaoke, enjoy the kids’ carnival, and have a chance to win prizes and giveaways throughout the celebration.
While shopping Downtown, kids can also have fun participating in the “Where’s Waldo” scavenger hunt hosted by Bliss Books & Bindery during the whole month of July. You can pick up a page with a list of businesses where Waldo is hiding at Bliss Books or the Visit Stillwater office.
5 Where do I learn more?
Go to VisitStillwater.org and click the Crazy Days link. It will take you to a landing page that outlines participating businesses, their hours of operation, addresses, phone numbers, and Crazy Days promotions and sales. Make a list of your favorite stores and get ready to shop ‘til you drop.
– Visit Stillwater
