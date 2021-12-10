The first Afghan family to be resettled in Stillwater has arrived, beginning a process that was paused several times to ensure everything was in place. The refugees will continue gradually making their way here through spring.
Mike Fitzgerald, operations manager in Stillwater for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, confirmed he brought the family to Stillwater Wednesday. He expects to welcome one to two more families per week from now on, something that could continue through March.
Volunteers delivered some household items and a few groceries for the family ahead of their arrival. Although their living quarters are sparsely furnished, they will have space and freedom compared to the hotel room they have been living in since arriving in Tulsa.
As she placed fresh fruit in a bowl on the family’s kitchen table, including a pomegranate to symbolize welcome, volunteer food coordinator Meredith Woodruff talked what she thinks the Afghan families will bring to Stillwater and why it’s important to help them.
She looks to Afghan people who have settled in other places like northern Virginia and sees people with a tremendous drive to succeed who open businesses and enrich their communities with a greater diversity.
But it’s ultimately about repaying a debt.
“I want Americans to not just understand it, but integrate it into their souls how indebted we are to these people,” she said. “That every single one of them, whether they did it directly or through their work by extension, they saved the lives of Americans and we owe this to them. We absolutely owe everything to them. If you have to think of this in terms of WWII or Vietnam or whatever, we needed these people and they stepped up.”
Stillwater is set to receive up to 40 families, most of them young and with children, Fitzgerald has said.
He controls when people are moved to Stillwater, which is important because some of the families will need a lot of support early on and Catholic Charities only has two paid staff members working in the community: him and Case Manager Sarah Murray.
The response from volunteers has been good, with hundreds of people stepping up to help, but more are still needed, including volunteer case managers, Fitzgerald said. Many of the early volunteers were students who have limited availability and are about to leave town for a month.
Housing is another issue.
Stillwater was chosen as a resettlement site because rental units were available. Oklahoma State University is providing some of the housing while other apartments are offered through private landlords or property management companies.
The federal government guarantees rent payment until the family is off federal assistance, something they have to make a fair amount of money to accomplish, Fitzgerald said. There’s still a need for larger homes with three or more bedrooms because a two-bedroom apartment can’t be used to house more than five people, according to federal standards.
For now, all housing needs to be in Stillwater proper, within a few blocks of a bus stop, because none of the families will have vehicles at first and transportation will be an issue early on.
OSU will be providing them with free use of its bus service – along with other services like English language instruction for those who need it – something important for them as they shop for food and other necessities and look for jobs.
Bicycles for both adults and children – something that could be very helpful as an alternate means of transportation – are included on the list of needs compiled by OSU’s Afghan Family Project.
Furniture and other household items have been flowing in, but more is still needed. Basic furnishings like tables, chairs, bookshelves, bed frames and headboards are all needed, as are new mattresses and dressers.
Used upholstered furniture or mattresses can’t be accepted but there is an option for people who want to help with that.
DreamWorld Mattress in the Rosewood Hills Shopping Center at 211 N. Perkins Road, is offering a deal on new convertible couch/futons that will be delivered directly to the Afghan families for $130 if the donor says they are buying on behalf of Catholic Charities.
Cash donations are always helpful as well, and help the organizers meet unexpected or unexpected needs.
Fitzgerald and Murray have both told the News Press they are also asking people to donate gift cards of at least $50 for Walmart and Himalayan Grocery and Kitchen.
Himalayan Grocery and Kitchen is an international market that stocks items not easily found in most Oklahoma grocery stores that are part of the diets for people around the world, from teas, dry goods and spices to halal meats. Products familiar to people from South Asia, Eurasia, Africa and the Middle East can be found on the shelves there.
Himalayan Grocery owner Rishi Mishra said he has been open at 125 S. Main St. for about 10 years. Stillwater has a significant international community and culturally appropriate or familiar foods haven’t always been easy to find. Many people find themselves driving to Oklahoma City to shop.
But Mishra is committed to providing a local option for pantry staples.
He also serves halal meals – food that is permissible under Islamic dietary laws – in the restaurant at the back of the store.
Mishra said he is working with Catholic Charities to make sure certain basic items will be available for the Afghan families and will continue to work with the families themselves as they arrive.
“We will need to talk with them so they can tell me what they need,” he said.
