Multiple firefighting units worked much of Wednesday evening to control a grass fire east of Stillwater.
In evening update, SFP said the immediate threat was over.
“Fire crews are working tree lines, creeks, rough terrain and areas not accessible by vehicle,” SFD wrote on social media. “Crews will be on scene for many hours mopping up and working hot spots. There will be sporadic flare ups and heavy smoke will be present in the area for several hours. Residents in the area will need to monitor as a wind shift is expected overnight and tomorrow.”
The fire was reported around Prairie Road, near 19th street. Stillwater Fire Department responded along with Ripley, Perkins, Ingalls, Pawnee, Glencoe Fire, Stillwater Emergency Management, Payne Co. Emergency Management, Payne Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
SFD warned people to avoid the area, and some roadways were closed to the public. County law enforcement was dispatched to warn residents in the area about the fire but an evacuation had not been officially ordered.
Payne County, like much of Oklahoma, remains in extreme drought. A burn ban has been extended through Oct. 27.
