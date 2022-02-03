An estimated four inches of snow fell in the Stillwater area Wednesday night, with about two fewer inches to the west in rural Payne County and two more inches to the east. The snow was dry, powdery and prone to blowing, making it hard to get accurate measurements, emergency managers for Stillwater and Payne County said.
City of Stillwater, Payne County and Oklahoma Transportation Department crews worked around the clock to clear roads as much as possible but unnecessary travel was still strongly discouraged until the the area gets some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures.
“Let’s let this thaw a little bit and the roads clear off,” Payne County’s Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin said.
Anything that melts during the day will refreeze as traffic slows and temperatures drop, creating slick, icy roads Thursday night and Friday morning, local officials agreed.
County roads and bridges continued to be snow-packed Thursday with the wind causing drifts, especially on roads with an east/west orientation, District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said.
The Kay County Sheriff’s office reported Wednesday night that it was rescuing people from a car that had gotten stuck in a snow drift.
Payne County Commissioner for District 3, Rocky Blasier, reported about two inches of snow in his area, but said roads in the rural areas remained slick and hazardous.
People should avoid travel as much as possible until conditions improve, the commissioners warned.
“Stay home unless you have to be out,” Cavett said. “If you don’t know how to drive in it, you will likely wind up in the ditch.”
Meteorologists were predicting two to four additional inches of snowfall through Thursday night, which Cavett expected to make roads easier to navigate.
Cavett said he was being cautious about grading county roads too much.
“Snow-packed roads are better than black ice,” he said.
The front was expected to move out of the area Friday morning, Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill said. Based on reports he had heard from around the state, Stillwater and Payne County didn’t have it as bad as some other areas.
City of Stillwater road crews were able to pre-treat intersections in town before the snow began accumulating, unlike the situation that occurred last February, Hill said.
“We missed out on the freezing rain, which is a blessing,” he said.
Hill told the News Press the roads leading into Stillwater from the north and south were still in rough shape and side roads, alleys and back roads were packed with snow.
Road crews would continue to work 24 hours a day sanding, salting, blading and grading roads, Hill said.
City Manager Norman McNickle said he was very proud of city crews but warned that neighborhood streets would remain snow-packed.
Trash routes continued but crews were moving slowly due to the conditions in neighborhoods, he said. Waste management crews were doing what they could and any cans that weren’t picked up on their regular schedule would be caught up Friday.
Hill said he saw people driving pretty aggressively for the road conditions in place Thursday. Anyone driving in this weather needs to slow down and take it easy, he said.
The Mission of Hope homeless shelter reported both its male and female dorms were full Thursday. The shelter has been operating under emergency guidelines that give it more flexibility and allow it to provide emergency shelter to people who would not normally qualify. That has been the case for several days because nighttime temperatures have been below freezing, shift supervisor Melanie Speight said. The only people it cannot accept under emergency procedures, which activate during extreme weather, are people who have active arrest warrants or who are required to register as sex offenders. The shelter had four people on emergency status as of Thursday.
The shelter has also referred several people to Philip Steidl, a business owner who has been offering a place to sleep and a hot meal for anyone who needs it, including people who might not qualify for housing at Mission of Hope for whatever reason. Speight said the shelter is grateful for what Steidl is doing.
Steidl said there are various reasons people have stayed at his independent emergency shelter but he’s had several who needed his help because they have pets, which the Mission of Hope can’t accommodate.
Stillwater Animal Welfare officers have received quite a few calls from people concerned about animals being tied up outside in frigid temperatures Shelter Director Rachel Wasserman said. Stillwater’s city ordinance requires that pets be provided with adequate shelter from the elements.
Luckily, every time officers had responded as of Thursday afternoon, the dogs had already been brought in by the time they arrived to check on them. They had usually been tied out for a little while to use the bathroom.
Wasserman said Stillwater’s Animal Welfare department approaches owners not with the goal of getting someone in trouble, but with concern and an aim to help and educate. It’s better for someone who sees something to make a report so they can intervene and try to help.
Stillwater Regional Airport reported Thursday that its crews had been able to maintain the runway in usable condition in spite of the weather.
Flights were canceled Wednesday night, all day Thursday and Friday morning but that was caused by issues at the American Airlines hub in Dallas, Administrative Coordinator Foster Becquet said. The airport’s new de-icing equipment hadn’t been needed at press time. Crews had been able to clear the runways by plowing and brooming the surface.
Flights were expected to begin again with the mid-day flight Friday, Becquet said.
All area schools have canceled their Friday classes due to the winter conditions.
