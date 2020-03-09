On Friday evening, a grass fire blazed through an acre of land in the 6,000 block of Fairgrounds Road.
The Perkins Fire Department responded on scene first and was able to quickly get the fire extinguished.
"We believe the fire started when an occupant was using a metal grinder, sparks flew," said Terry Essary, SFD Battalion Chief.
No one was injured in the fire. Perkins Fire Department was assisted by Stillwater Fire Department and Payne County Sheriff's Department.
