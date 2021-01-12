Crime roundup: Stillwater man charged with arson

Guy Allison Jones, 37, of Stillwater, was charged with third-degree arson Dec. 29.
Stillwater Officer Matt Smittle was dispatched Dec. 24 to assist the Stillwater Fire Department with a grass fire.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Smittle alleged Jones had purposely started two fires in the yard of 1,000 block of South Husband Place.
“Guy Jones does not own the property where he started the fire and is living in a box truck on the property,” Smittle wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Jones admitted to law enforcement that he started the fire because he was in county limits and was “allowed to burn.”
Smittle wrote in the affidavit that one of the fires started was large and in close proximity to trees.
Bond was set in the amount of $5,000 and he will appear in court Jan. 12 to appear with counsel.
Stillwater woman charged with possession of a stolen vehicle
Sugar Rain Cooper, 25, was accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Payne County Deputy Gregg Russell was dispatched Nov. 30 to the 8,000 block of 116th Street in Perkins for a disturbance.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch advised the deputy that an unknown female was refusing to leave and was making statements that she was wanted for murder, and had a knife on her person.
The affidavit said Cooper was also driving a blue Honda that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen that morning by the Stillwater Police Department.
The deputy arrived on scene and alleged he saw Cooper in the blue Honda and ordered her to put her hands up.
She followed orders.
“I then asked her to face the vehicle, I then placed her in handcuffs and asked her where her knife was, she advised me on the passenger seat,” Russell alleged in the affidavit.
Cooper was placed under arrest and transported to the Payne County Jail where she was booked without incident.
Bond was set at $10,000 and she posted bond.
She was set to appear Jan. 4 on the preliminary hearing docket but she didn’t show up.
The court ordered previous bonds forfeited and a bench warrant was issued Jan. 5.
Cooper does not have a new court date set at this time.
