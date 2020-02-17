Adam George Ash, 19, of Stillwater, was arrested in connection to an alleged assault and battery on Feb. 7.
Stillwater Police Officer Dusty Behne was dispatched to the 500 block of south Ramsey for a possible physical domestic.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch said the suspect, Ash, kicked in the door of the reporting party. On the call screen, it said Ash spit on the victim and made death threats.
The caller, Michael Ray, shut himself in his room, armed with a knife. Behne said in the affidavit that he recognized this address, since he and another officer were previously called to that address for a loud party that night.
According to the affidavit, Ray texted his roommates asking them to quiet down. When they refused, Ray called the cops.
Ray said Ash knew it was him that called the cops on the party due to his previous text messages.
Ash allegedly broke down the door to Ray’s bedroom and threw him on the bed. Ray’s girlfriend was on the bed behind Ray when the alleged incident occurred.
According to the affidavit, “Michael said the girlfriend held him back while Adam started spitting on Michael. He said a few guys that were still at the party came in and pulled Adam out of Michael’s room,” said Behne.
Ash allegedly made death threats as he was being taken out of Ray’s bedroom.
According to Behne, Ray didn’t show any signs of injury. Ray was unable to show where he was spit on since it had dried by the time officers arrived on scene.
According to Ray, Ash knocked his phone from his hand as he tried dialing 911.
The dispatcher could hear yelling on the other end of the phone call, Behne had a copy of the 911 call put into property as evidence.
According to Ray, rent is per room and each roommate has their own set of bills. Ray said that Ash would frequently enter his room without permission. Ray said he had to get locks put on his bedroom door to keep Ash out.
Ray’s door had a large broken piece near the top, and a hole that indicated kicking in the door from the bottom. The door jamb was broken and on the floor was the door frame latch.
Ash was charged with first-degree burglary, assault and battery, interference with a 911 call and threats to kill.
A warrant for arrest was issued on Feb. 11, bond was set in the amount of $20,000.
Yale man arrested for second-degree burglary
Dustin Jacob Miller, 24, Yale resident was arrested on suspicion of a burglary that occurred on Feb. 6.
Yale Police Chief, Phillip Kelly responded to an address in the 500 block S. B St. and spoke with the homeowner Bonnie Hensley.
Hensley said while she and her husband were at work, someone broke into their residence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Hensley showed Kelly where a glass container was broken by the entry gate. She said it wasn’t like that when she left for work.
Kelly was shown the front door which had been kicked in. Kelly cleared the residence, and the suspect had already left the scene.
According to the affidavit, Hensley showed Kelly where a pellet gun had been, leaned up by the front door. The pellet gun was not missing.
Kelly took photos of the crime scene, and measured the kickmarks and shoe prints left in the snow.
According to the affidavit, “we have had issues with suspect Dustin Miller in the past with theft. Miller lives across the street,” said Kelly.
Kelly was assisted by Officer Ken Moore when arriving at the residence of Miller. The officers knocked on the door of the RV, but received no answer.
According to the affidavit, Miller’s grandmother, Pam Pollard arrived on scene. Kelly advised Pollard they needed to talk to Miller.
Pollard was able to get Miller to come out of the RV, Kelly asked Miller if he saw anyone messing around at the house next door and if he had seen a pellet gun.
Miller allegedly said he had the pellet gun and went and got it out of another RV on the property.
Miller told the officers the pellet gun was given to him by a friend. Officer Kelly said that was impossible since the pellet gun had just been stolen.
Miller changed his story and allegedly told Kelly he and the friend broke into the residence, but he couldn’t remember who broke down the door.
The affidavit said Miller changed his story a few more times while at Yale PD.
Miller was charged with breaking and entering, second-degree burglary and larceny under $1,000.
Miller was arrested and bond was set at $10,000. He appears in court on Tuesday.
