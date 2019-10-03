Payne County District Court
The following people have been charged in Payne County. The charges have yet to be proven in court.
Monday 9/9
Misdemeanors
Giovanni Jereb Herrera, 18, Tulsa – Operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been suspended.
Quinn Martell Don Rogers, 19, Stillwater – Operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been suspended.
Carmella Prim Harwell, 60, Oklahoma City – Public intoxication.
Dillon Chase Ross, 30, Owasso – Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Benjamin Christian Hill, 18, Edmond – Possession of a non-intoxicating beverage by a person under twenty-one.
Jace Allen Lemmons, 27, Cushing – Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Tuesday 9/10
Felonies
Travis Carl Palmer, 43, Stillwater – interfering with an emergency phone call and domestic assault and battery, second & subsequent.
Brian Nicholas Findley, 25, Perkins – Domestic assault & battery by strangulation and domestic assault & battery.
Miauna Roshelia Hall, 18, Tecumseh – Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Byron Glen Bolton, 53, Stillwater – Malicious injury to property.
Matthew Eugene Newby, 30, Guthrie – Unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Bradley Dean Matherly, 35, Cushing – Domestic assault and battery.
Wednesday 9/11
Misdemeanors
Timothy James Aubert, 20, Cushing – Larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Charity Sue Brackeen, 39, Stillwater – Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Starla Nicky Nicole Rogers, 32, Cushing – Larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Daney Allen Dent Sr., 59, Stillwater – Public intoxication.
Carol Ann Green, 31, Stillwater – Petit larceny.
Colby Lakin Pitts, 24, Stillwater – Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Dax Lee Stephens, 23, Seminole – Operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been revoked.
Thursday 9/12
Felonies
Brandon Windell Hill, 20, Cushing – Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Gary Duane Mebane, 57, Stillwater – Assault & battery on a police officer, public intoxication, and threatening to kill.
Misdemeanors
Brandon Windell Hill, 20, Cushing – Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Kelsey Denise Burge, 25, Carney – Operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been suspended.
Gary Earl Gregory, 46, Stillwater – Operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been suspended.
Erik Allen Harmon, 39, Perkins – Domestic assault and battery.
Friday 9/13
Misdemeanors
Chance Warrener Myers, 21, Edmond – Public intoxication.
Monday 9/16
Felonies
William Moore, 63, Stillwater – Assault with intent to commit a felony.
Cody William Strider, 26, Stillwater – Burglary, first degree.
Misdemeanors
Victoria Lynn Barnard, 49, Oklahoma City – Operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been suspended.
Amanda Smith, 26, Stillwater – Operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been suspended.
Ashton Patrick Wilson, 19, Woodward – Possession of an intoxicating beverage by a person under twenty-one.
Jennylynn Elizabeth Dale, 30, Stillwater – Obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of controlled drug, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tamra Ann Tahkeal, 45, Pawnee – Unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Rachel Louise Binford, 20, Tryon – Unlawful possession of controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobbi Jeane Harrod, 39. Guthrie – Unlawful possession of controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Meghan Lynn Berry, 27, Stillwater – Trespass after being forbidden.
Henry Leonard Davis, 63, Stillwater – Unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Jamie Marshal Mack, 42, Stillwater – Obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of controlled drug, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tanner Thomas King, 25, Stillwater – Aggravated actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
George Michael Wanless, 27, Perkins – Unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Nickey Dan Durant, 26, Halett – Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Crystal Renee Stubbs, 42, Perkins – Aggravated-operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Nicholas Garrett Camacho, 19, Stillwater – Public intoxication.
Tuesday 9/17
Misdemeanors
Lewis Allen Summers Jr., 45, Stillwater – Unlawful possession of controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Marshal Mack, 42, Stillwater – Domestic assault & battery and interfering with an emergency telephone call.
Troy Ben Miller, 56, Cushing – Domestic assault & battery.
Wednesday 9/18
Felonies
Cody William Strider, 26, Stillwater – Larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Misdemeanors
Morgan Dakota Barnum, 20, Ripley – Attempting to elude.
Thomas R. Miller Shelton, 27, Bristow – Larceny of merchandise from retailer and unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Thursday 9/19
Felonies
Augustus Sioux May, 20, Coyle – Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Walter Kenneth Pool, 41, Perkins – Unlawful delivery of controlled drug.
Jerry Martin Gustafson, 76, Yale – Child sexual abuse.
Misdemeanors
Larry Lee Pearson Jr., 39, No Address – Unlawful tattooing.
Ryan Taylor Nedio Johnson, 18, Stillwater – Unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Zachariah Mark Wolowitz, 18, Stillwater – Unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Denver Austin Perry, 19, No Address – Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Friday 9/20
Felonies
Jennifer Lynn Soloman, 31, Cushing – Violation of computer crimes act.
Ryan Garrett Davis, 22, No address – Burglary, first degree, assault and battery, and malicious injury to property.
Brennan Kyce Harry, 20, Stillwater – Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Taylor Ann Hautala, 21, Stillwater – Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Holly Astra Seal, 37, Stillwater – Larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Misdemeanors
Jeff Mitchell Martin Jr., 30, Cushing – Threatening violent act.
Lacharles Corleone-Keemon Edwards, 19, Stillwater – Petit larceny.
Monday 9/23
Felonies
Augustus Sioux May, 20, Coyle – Burglary in the second degree.
Devin Tereze Thompson, 21, Stillwater – Possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony or during probation.
Linda Denise Johnson, 48, Stillwater – Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, second and subsequent, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been suspended, transporting an opened container of an alcoholic beverage or low point beer, failure to carry security verification form, and operating a vehicle with expired tags.
Misdemeanors
Connor Robert Simpson, 20, Stillwater – Operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been suspended/.
Therethraj Tiwari, 20, Stillwater – Aggravated-operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Brandon Lear Woods, 24, Kilgore – Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and transporting an opened container of an alcoholic beverage or low point beer.
Haley Dawn Driskel, 20, Stillwater – Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Kaleb James Roe, 30, Cushing – Resisting arrest.
Shannon Thomas Lamb, 37, Cushing – Aggravated-operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Michael William Smith, 56, Stillwater – Public intoxication.
Roshauna Deshae Ray, 40, Stillwater – Engaging in or soliciting prostitution and public intoxication.
Miranda Lee Simpson, 30, Glencoe – Aggravated-operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Clyde Marquette Fields Jr., 40, Stillwater – Operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license has been suspended, transporting an opened container of an alcoholic beverage or low point beer, and failure to carry security verification form.
Marcus Daniel McClure, 23, No Address – Unlawful possession of controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday 9/24
Felonies
Devin William Hulsey, 30, Drumright – Domestic assault & battery, second and subsequent.
Patrick Rosse Daugherty, 38, Perkins – Placing body wastes or fluids upon a police officer, public intoxication, threatening to kill, and resisting arrest.
Travis Clark Tofpi, 34, Oklahoma City – Possession of a stolen vehicle.
John Franklin Robbins, 46, Perry – Burglary in the second degree.
David Joseph Robbins, 37, Perry – Burglary in the second degree.
Misdemeanors
Gerald Joseph Barthelemy Jr., 22, Stillwater – Public intoxication, trespassing after being forbidden, and resisting arrest.
Courtney Louise Burns, 34, Perkins – Unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Jacob Austin Davis, 36, Cushing – Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
Festus Kyle Beaver Jr., 32, Stillwater – Domestic assault & battery in the presence of a minor child.
Wednesday 9/25
Felonies
Misdemeanors
Shawn Lee Fast, 33, Stillwater – Unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Leslie Arlie Thomas Jr., 44, Stillwater – Unlawful possession of controlled drug.
William Edward Ozment, 34, Muskogee – Unlawful possession of controlled drug and failure to carry security verification form.
Carson Wade Depew, 26, Stillwater – Aggravated-operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Pete Butler, 59, Stillwater – Domestic assault & battery.
Thursday 9/26
Felonies
Jordon Krystle Taylor, 29, Rolla – Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Robert Earl Johnson Jr., 33, No Address – Unlawful delivery of controlled drug.
Steven Alan Mcanally Jr., 36, Oklahoma City – Possession of stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, assault & battery on police officer, possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
Tonie Rae Holland, 20, Perkins – Unlawful possession of controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday 9/27
Felonies
Misdemeanors
William Fischer Hopper, 27, Stillwater – Outraging public decency.
