Payne County’s burn ban has been allowed to expire because the county no longer meets the requirements to enact a ban.
Oklahoma law allows a board of county commissioners to impose a countywide burn ban when the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration has determined the county is in a severe drought and no more than one-half inch of precipitation is forecast for the next three days, Emergency Management Deputy Director Troy Choplin explained.
The county remains in a severe drought, but Choplin’s weather prediction models forecast receiving one to two inches of rain in the next three days.
As a result of Choplin’s presentation, the commissioners took no action on extending the burn ban, which expires today. A countywide burn ban that also applies to all cities and towns within the county, has been in place since Jan. 10.
Burn bans can be enacted for no more than two weeks at a time and the Board of Commissioners has extended it multiple times, most recently on March 7.
Choplin appeared before the commissioners told the Commissioners the long-term forecast for Payne County still calls for less moisture than normal and higher temperatures than normal, conditions that produce elevated fire danger. He’s concerned because in past years, people went out and started burning brush piles after a burn ban was lifted.
If more than three fires in Payne County get out of control, fire departments will be overwhelmed and unable to respond to additional fires in time, he said. Embers can lay dormant for several hours only to be reignited with windy and dry conditions.
Choplin told the Commissioners a grass fire destroyed three homes Sunday near Lakeview and Brush Creek roads.
“Those people lost everything,” he said.
Chairman Chris Reding urged the public to exercise extreme caution in burning brush piles and having open fires. It it becomes necessary, the commissioners could schedule an emergency meeting to reimpose a burn ban.
The Commissioners’ decision was welcome news to Anton Menning, a county resident who appeared before the Board on Monday to say he has several brush piles on his property that he wants to be able to burn. Menning said he lives within a mile of Sunday’s fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.