Payne County remains under a burn ban until April 12.
Emergency Management Deputy Director Troy Choplin appeared at Monday’s weekly meeting of the Payne County Board of Commissioners, advising the commissioners that the small amount of moisture Payne County is receiving will not offset weather conditions at the end of the week with high winds and low humidity which make fires hard to control.
The commissioners reimposed the burn ban on March 30 at their end-of-the-month meeting. Payne County was under a countywide burn ban from Jan. 10 until March 21.
Violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or jail time of up to one year in the county jail. The Payne County District Attorney has filed seven charges this year for violation of the county’s burn ban.
The first charge has been resolved with the defendant pleading guilty to violating the burn ban. The court deferred sentencing for six months, imposed a $400 fine, court costs of $347, a district attorney probation fee, and required the defendant to perform 16 hours of community service for any non-profit organization or 8 hours with the Payne County Clean Program as a condition of probation.
