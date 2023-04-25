Joaquin "Daniel" Ruiz-Medrano turned himself into the Payne County Jail Monday afternoon in relation to the fatal shooting of Marco De Leon at the Blue Diamond Cabaret.
Medrano, 28, arrived at the Payne County Courthouse at about 3:30 p.m. with counsel and relatives present.
The sheriff's office has requested assistance from the Alcohol Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission to investigate the possible sale of alcohol to underage customers at the Blue Diamond Cabaret as De Leon was 20-years-old, according to the report.
The investigation is still active and any patrons at the establishment on the night of April 22 are asked to contact Brandon Myers at 405-533-6816, including anyone who was there prior to the alleged murder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.