A prosecutor portrayed the fatal shooting that took place on April 14, 2022, at Headliners Barbershop as an act of retaliation, while a defense attorney argued the man on trial is lucky to be alive.
Darrin Bacchus is charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Landon Aufleger.
During opening statements Tuesday, assistant district attorney JR Kalka said Bacchus had a heated text message exchange with Khalil Dickerson, the father of his effective step-child. About four days later, Dickerson gathered multiple individuals, including Aufleger, to confront Bachus at the barbershop.
A violent melee ensued, Kalka said.
“Mr. Bacchus was outnumbered. It wasn’t fair, and he took a pretty good beating,” Kalka said. “But that fight ended.”
Kalka said Bacchus left the barbershop, went to his car and made a decision.
“That decision was not to get in his car and drive away. It was not to get his cell phone and call the police. It was to get a firearm,” Kalka said. “Not less than six shots were fired at the decedent's vehicle as he left the scene.”
Defense attorney Andrew Casey told the jury someone said they were going to get a gun during the fight, and Bacchus retrieved his to defend himself.
“The evidence will be consistent that at some point, he does see some assailants without a gun, and they don’t get shot,” Casey said.
Bacchus told police in an interview the day after the incident that he saw Aufleger fumbling through his car to find something. Casey said that something was his gun, and Bacchus shot at the car until it was “no longer a threat.”
Casey said the other parties involved fled the scene while Bacchus put his gun down and waited for police.
“The state would have (the jury) believe that they’re scared for their lives, but common sense would tell you they know they committed a massive crime and it was time to get out of there,” Casey said. “The guilty flee and the innocent stay.”
None of the other parties involved were charged for the fight, but Kalka pointed out to the court before the jury was present that the statute of limitations was not up.
The jury will have to determine whether Kalka met his burden of proof that Bacchus acted in retaliation beyond a reasonable doubt.
The trial is expected to last until Friday.
