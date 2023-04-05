Caleb Hart had been allegedly hiding from Payne County deputies for three hours when he received a not-so-inconspicuous text.
“In glencoe where u at???,” the text read.
Deputies claim Hart had led them on a chase after one attempted to pull him over for driving with an obstructed license plate. The chase began around midnight Monday at Fairgrounds Road and Highway 33 in Perkins and ended at Ripley Road and Yost Road near Glencoe, officers said.
A Stillwater police officer was able to deploy a spike strip at Highway 51 and Prairie Road that punctured at least one of Hart’s tires, according to an incident report.
Still, Hart was able to evade his pursuers, the report said.
Deputy Patricia Benavidez said she discovered Hart’s white single cab pickup truck turned over on its roof and unoccupied at Ripley Road and Burkhart Street. She searched the area but was unable to find the suspected driver.
Lieutenant Dan Nack said he looked up Hart’s information in the Offender Data Information System and found his phone number.
At 3 a.m., he sent the text.
Almost three hours later, Nack said he received a text from that number with a location pinned to Lone Chimney Road and Ripley Road.
“I texted back that I heard his name on the scanner,” Nack said in his report. “He replied by saying ‘they know my name’. I said ‘Hart’. He answered ‘f--k’.”
Nack then drove to the location in an unmarked SUV. He said he told Hart that his horn did not work, but he was there.
“He replied to flash my lights, which I did. He then said to drive forward, which I did,” Nack said. “I observed (him) come out of the tree line … and I exited the vehicle and commanded him to the ground.”
Hart was placed under arrest and transported to the Payne County Jail. He was charged with six crimes; attempting to elude, running a roadblock, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (automobile), public intoxication, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and failure to carry security verification form.
The maximum sentence for the combined chargers is 16 years and seven months in prison and a $16,100 fine.
