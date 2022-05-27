District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier has been the swing vote when it comes to consideration of a new countywide emergency radio network. On April 28, Blasier voted with Chairman Chris Reding to set aside $9.6 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds for an emergency radio network.
County officials intended to buy a system from Motorola Solutions on a no-bid state contract, as the City of Stillwater did in December for its emergency radio network.
But at Friday’s end of the month meeting, Blasier seconded a motion by District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett to approve a contract with TUSA Consulting Services, a company that assists governments nationwide in writing competitive bid specifications for emergency communications networks.
After much discussion, Cavett and Blasier voted in favor of the motion with Reding casting the lone dissenting vote.
Dean Hart, CEO and owner of TUSA Consulting, traveled from Kansas City to be at Friday’s meeting. Hart advised the commissioners that he had worked for Motorola and for L3Harris before purchasing TUSA. He said he was not biased in favor of any individual vendor on emergency radio networks.
“I hate everyone equally,” he joked.
Last Monday, Blasier had said he just wanted the truth regarding whether the L3Harris system could seamlessly connect with the City of Stillwater, which will be using a system from Motorola.
Hart’s answer was: It could.
“The radio system is P-25 today. The vendors do co-exist. They do work and they can work seamlessly,” he said. “I get upset when I hear the rumor mills coming from any of the vendors that will sit there and say that if you buy the other guy’s radio that isn’t going to work. I am sorry. That is B.S. I have got lots of examples where it does work and it works well.”
He cited examples in Kansas City and a city in Florida where the networks use the radios of the competitors.
Hart said he could do a needs assessment looking at the dispatcher requirements, critical building structures – including those on the Oklahoma State University campus – and residential areas in the county.
Those matters help determine the number of towers needed to provide coverage to 95% of the county, he said. He would meet with emergency management personnel, law enforcement personnel, and fire fighters to determine the county's needs.
Hart estimated that the assessment would take approximately 60 days to complete and he recommended giving vendors 90 days to respond to the detailed specifications of the request for proposals before the county accepts competitive bids.
He estimated that the commissioners would need two weeks to evaluate the bids before selecting the best bid.
In addition to Motorola and L3Harris, Hart said Tait Communications and JVCKenwood Corporation are companies that could build an emergency radio network and could potentially bid on the project.
“Putting that (information from the needs assessment) together in a competitive spec will drive down that cost, will drive up the innovation from the vendors,” he said. “It is OK for them to compete. It gives you an unbiased competitive platform to make an informed decision.”
Last Monday, Cavett had requested that a contract with TUSA Consulting be placed on the agenda.
It was, but an item was added before that pertaining to, “Discussion/Possible Action – Hiring consultants for countywide radio system specifications, scope of work.”
Under this agenda item, Reding suggested that the commissioners also consider competitive bids for the consultant to help the county write detailed specifications for the radio system. This was a change from his position that the commissioners should move forward on a no-bid state contract with Motorola.
However, they proceeded to discuss the TUSA Consulting contract before taking action on Reding’s request.
After Cavett moved to approve the contract with TUSA Consulting – and following much discussion on the motion – when a vote was imminent, Jason Smalley, a former Republican State Senator who is now a sales representative for Motorola, came forward to speak.
Although Smalley was asking the commissioners to proceed with a no-bid state contract with his company, he told them they had a “fiduciary responsibility” to take competitive bids on the consulting contract.
Although TUSA Consulting has been involved in projects across the country that awarded more contracts to Motorola than L3Harris, Smalley was concerned because the consultant was recently involved in three competitive bids in Oklahoma that were awarded to L3 Harris. They included radio systems for Oklahoma City and Norman.
Cavett made it clear that he was not opposed to a competitive bid on the consultant contract. However, he noted nonprofit organizations that had submitted grant applications to the county were asking about qualifying for ARPA funds and whether they would receive a grant.
Cavett said he was concerned that the time spent getting a competitive bid for the consultant would push back the time for making ARPA fund allocation decisions.
If bids for the emergency radio network exceed $6 million, the commissioners may have to cut allocations for the 13 non-profit organizations identified in a preliminary ARPA budget estimate presented by an attorney advising the county.
If the commissioners had wanted to seek competitive bids for the consultant, that request could have been made as early as April 11, when the county held a planning meeting to discuss its needs for a new emergency radio system.
At that meeting, Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin suggested that competitive bids also be used to select the consultant if competitive bids were sought for the system.
Instead, the commissioners chose to follow the City of Stillwater in pursuing a no-bid state contract with Motorola, before reversing that plan Friday.
The contract approved by the commissioners allows TUSA Consulting to do a needs assessment and assist in writing a request for competitive bids with detailed specifications for the countywide emergency radio network.
TUSA will be paid at the rate of $165 per hour, plus expenses, not to exceed $59,598.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.