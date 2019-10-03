The following calls occurred within the city limits of Stillwater.
Tuesday 9/3
Burglary investigation – 7:15 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny investigation – 8:06 A.M., 800 block Macy Ln
Larceny investigation – 8:30 A.M., 2000 block E. 7th
Vandalism investigation – 8:52 A.M., 600 block S. Jefferson
Missing person – 10:14 A.M., 800 block E. 5th Ave
Larceny investigation – 11:23 A.M., 1400 block E. McElroy
Domestic investigation – 12:14 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny investigation – 3:13 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Harassment report – 3:29 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Stalking – 3:34 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Physical domestic – 3:52 P.M., 1200 block S. Husband Pl
Larceny investigation – 6:27 P.M., 3000 block S. Main
Suspicious person(s) – 6:57 P.M., OnCue
Larceny investigation – 9:02 P.M., 1100 block S. Duck
Suspicious person(s) – 9:04 P.M., 1500 block S. Perkins Rd
Suspicious vehicle – 10:03 P.M., Barry Sanders Supercenter
Suspicious person(s) – 11:04 P.M., 800 block S. Leigh St
DUI – 11:58 P.M., Buffalo Wild Wings
Wednesday 9/4
Fraud report - 12:41 A.M., 4500 block W. 6th Ave
Domestic investigation – 5:01 A.M., 1500 block S. Shalamar Dr
EPO Violation investigation – 7:48 A.M., 300 block W. Elm Ave
Suspicious person(s) – 8:31 A.M., 1600 block S. Springfield St
Burglary in progress – 10:46 A.M., 1500 block S. Shalamar Dr
EPO violation in progress – 12:06 P.M., 200 block N. Husband St
Solicitors – 12:25 P.M., N. Perkins Rd and E. McElroy Rd
Fraud report – 2:20 P.M., 4500 block N. Washington St
Drugs-contraband – 2:24 P.M., 700 block S. Lewis
Burglary investigation – 2:38 P.M., Trailer Trash Treats
Assault report – 3:16 P.M., 1400 block E. McElroy
Larceny – 3:30 P.M., Salvation Army Thrift
Verbal domestic – 3:37 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
Stalking – 4:01 P.M., Food Pyramid
Larceny investigation – 4:05 P.M., 500 block W. 7th Ave
Assault report – 4:07 P.M., 1400 block E. McElroy Rd
Suspicious activity – 4:44 P.M., 2900 block N. Perkins Rd
Larceny investigation – 5:16 P.M., 1800 block N. Perkins Rd
DUI – 6:05 P.M., E. 14th Ave and S. Perkins Rd
Auto theft investigation – 6:34 P.M., 6:34 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Burglary investigation – 7:52 P.M., Eastern Villa
Verbal domestic – 7:49 P.M., 3000 block S. Eagle Summit Dr
Harassment report – 8:25 P.M., 900 block S. Jefferson St
Verbal domestic in progress – 8:29 P.M., 200 block N. Husband St
Assault report – 9:23 P.M., Oliver Roofing
DUI – 9:47 P.M., E. 19th Ave and S. Perkins Rd
Assault report – 10:08 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Thursday 9/5
Suspicious person(s) – 1:39 A.M., 2900 block E. Raintree Dr
Verbal domestic in progress – 2:08 A.M., 1400 block S. Springfield St
Suspicious person(s) – 7:49 A.M., Fleur De Lis Salon
Physical domestic in progress - 8:56 P.M., 900 block W. 9th Ave
Suspicious person(s) – 9:00 A.M., 1500 block S. Shalamar Dr
Physical domestic – 9:06 A.M., 500 block S. Hafner St
Fight in progress – 9:17 A.M., YMCA
Missing person – 9:31 A.M., 1200 block S. Williamsfield Dr
Residential burglary in progress – 9:53 A.M., 300 block S. Burdick St
Auto theft investigation – 11:16 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Suspicious vehicle – 11:28 A.M., N. Marine St and E. Mercury Ave
Domestic investigation – 11:46 A.M., 4800 block N. Washington St
Suspicious activity – 12:00 P.M., 500 block S. Hafner St
Stalking – 12:05 P.M., Daddy O’s
Larceny investigation – 12:23 P.M., 500 block N. Husband St
Assault report – 1:03 P.M., Monticello Village
Suspicious person(s) – 3:28 P.M., 100 block W. Virginia Ave
EPO Violation investigation – 4:06 P.M., 1300 block W. Falls Dr
Begging – 4:45 P.M., N. Main St and E. McElroy Rd
Fraud report – 4:53 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Drugs-contraband – 5:54 P.M., 4000 block W. Westbrook
Burglary investigation – 5:59 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
DUI – 6:03 P.M., Yamaha of Stillwater
Suspicious vehicle – 6:06 P.M., 2000 block E. Linda Ave
Assault report – 6:32 P.M., 700 block N. Dryden Cir
Larceny investigation – 7:11 P.M., 1100 block S. Husband
Auto theft investigation – 7:31 P.M., 300 block N. Wedgewood
Auto theft investigation – 8:48 P.M., 300 block S. Perkins
Robbery investigation – 8:58 P.M., Ingalls Cemetery Association
Verbal domestic – 9:18 P.M., 200 block N. Duck St
Suspicious activity – 10:05 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Vandalism investigation – 10:29 P.M., 3200 block E. 4th Ave
Keep the peace – 11:32 P.M., Eastern Villa
Friday 9/6
Suspicious activity – 3:03 A.M., Motel 51
Burglary in progress – 7:05 A.M., 200 block N. Duck St
Larceny investigation – 7:11 A.M., 1000 block S. Perkins Rd
Begging – 8:57 A.M., Walgreens
Larceny investigation – 9:52 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Fraud report – 10:08 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny investigation – 11:29 A.M., 1900 block N. Perkins Rd
Suspicious person(s) – 12:37 P.M., Chick Fil-A
Auto theft investigation – 12:40 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Sex offense – 12:56 P.M., Stillwater Junior High
Keep the peace – 2:13 P.M., B&H Mobile Home
Larceny investigation – 2:28 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Suspicious activity – 2:33 P.M., 2400 block N. Park Dr
Fraud report – 3:22 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Runaway juvenile – 4:27 P.M., Whataburger
Larceny investigation – 5:26 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd
Verbal domestic in progress – 5:44 P.M., 4800 block N. Washington St
Burglary investigation – 6:58 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
Disorderly conduct – 8:11 P.M., S. Main St and S. Perkins Rd
Suspicious vehicle – 8:23 P.M., N. Stallard St and E. McElroy Rd
Keep the peace – 8:48 P.M., 2500 block N. Lincoln St
Harassment report – 10:06 P.M., 900 block S. Stanley St
Assault report – 11:19 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
DUI – 11:29 P.M., 900 block W. 5th Ave
Saturday 9/7
Verbal domestic in progress – 12:06 A.M., 1700 block S. Sangre Rd
Suspicious vehicle – 12:39 A.M., McDonald’s
Child abuse – 12:40 A.M., 700 block S. Lewis St
Physical domestic in progress – 2:01 A.M., 1800 block N. Boomer
Trespassing – 4:39 A.M., OnCue
Disorderly conduct – 6:33 A.M., Stillwater Airport
Verbal domestic in progress – 6:38 A.M., 4700 block N. Washington St
Fraud report – 9:15 A.M., 1800 block N. Perkins
Auto theft investigation – 10:32 A.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
Harassment report – 11:23 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Armed subject – 1:07 P.M., Habitat Re-Store
Larceny investigation – 1:17 P.M., 200 block W. Elm Ave
Assault report – 2:15 P.M., 1300 block W. 6th Ave
Domestic investigation – 2:37 P.M., 1500 block S. August Dr
Verbal domestic in progress – 2:56 P.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd
Physical domestic – 5:21 P.M, 600 block E. 17th Ave
Vandalism investigation – 6:13 P.M., 900 block E. 12th Ave
DUI – 7:03 P.M., Stillwater Medical Center
Larceny investigation – 7:31 P.M., 5100 block W. 6th Ave
Fight in progress – 8:00 P.M., Mission of Hope
Verbal domestic in progress – 8:23 P.M., 600 block E. 17th Ave
Disorderly conduct – 8:38 P.M., 4900 block N. Britton Rd
Suspicious person(s) – 9:07 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
Sunday 9/8
Vandalism in progress – 12:50 A.M., 900 block W. 4th Ave
Auto theft investigation – 12:51 A.M., Valero
Robbery – 1:47 A.M., 1000 block E. Crested Butte Dr
Auto theft investigation – 1:49 A.M., 500 block S. Ramsey St
Suspicious person(s) – 7:15 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny investigation – 11:37 A.M., 100 block W. Hartman
Burglary investigation – 2:11 P.M., 400 block W. 9th Ave
Assault report – 2:42 P.M., 1100 block S. West St.
Larceny investigation – 3:22 P.M., 100 block E. Randolph Ct
Larceny investigation – 4:09 P.M., 400 block N. Main
Suspicious person(s) – 4:46 P.M., Prime Place Apartments
Keep the peace – 4:55 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
Drugs-contraband – 5:06 P.M., 700 block S. Main St
Keep the peace – 6:10 P.M., Homestead
Residential burglary in progress – 8:01 P.M., 1400 block E. Virginia Ave
Suspicious person(s) – 11:30 P.M., Senior Residences of Stillwater
Monday 9/9
Verbal domestic in progress – 4:26 A.M., 3100 block S. Main St
Suspicious person(s) – 8:20 A.M., 500 block S. West St
Suspicious person(s) – 8:31 A.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
Runaway juvenile – 9:28 A.M., 600 block W. 11th Ave
Vandalism investigation – 9:47 A.M., Fluid Technologies
Larceny investigation – 9:55 A.M., 600 block E. 15th Ave
Burglary investigation – 10:47 A.M., 100 block E. 13th Ave
Larceny investigation – 1:01 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Fraud report – 2:02 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
Vandalism investigation – 2:44 P.M., E. 6th Ave and S. Stallard St
Keep the peace – 2:53 P.M., Teal Ridge Wetlands
Keep the peace – 3:27 P.M., 2500 block N. Lincoln St
Larceny investigation – 5:15 P.M., 2100 block S. August St
Runaway juvenile – 5:45 P.M., 1000 block S. Hester St
Larceny in progress – 5:56 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins
Larceny investigation – 6:26 P.M., 1400 block E. McElroy
Larceny investigation – 6:06 P.M., 2100 block S. August St
Unknown trouble – 6:41 P.M., S. August St and W. 22nd Ave
Rape investigation – 8:26 P.M., 1300 block W. 6th Ave
Suspicious activity – 8:55 P.M., 1700 block N. Benjamin St
Harassment report – 9:47 P.M., 100 block E. Miller Ave
Shots fired – 11:58 P.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd
Tuesday 9/10
Shots fired – 1:24 A.M., Cedar Point
Suspicious vehicle – 1:45 A.M., Planet Fitness
Suspicious person(s) – 10:54 A.M., 500 block W. Harned Ave
Domestic investigation – 11:00 A.M., 1100 block E. Hanson
Drugs-contraband – 11:21 A.M., Whispering Hills Apartments
Harassment report – 11:45 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Verbal domestic in progress – 1:37 P.M., E. 6th Ave and S. Perkins Rd
Larceny investigation – 1:45 P.M., Academy Sports & Outdoors
Larceny investigation – 2:07 P.M., 200 block S. Lowry
Suspicious vehicle – 2:34 P.M., W. 7th Ave and S. Main St
Runaway juvenile – 2:40 P.M., 1000 block S. Hester
Burglary investigation – 2:45 P.M., 3000 block E. 3rd Ave
Assault report – 3:57 P.M., Stillwater Medical Center
Keep the peace – 3:58 P.M., 3100 block S. Main St
Vandalism investigation – 4:52 P.M., 1600 block S. Ashton St
Vandalism investigation – 7:30 P.M., 400 block S. Burdick St
Suspicious person(s) – 8:16 P.M., Big Country Liquor
Vandalism – 8:34 P.M., 2100 block N. Perkins
Fraud report – 9:14 P.M., 1000 block N. Perkins Rd
Wednesday 9/11
Sex offense – 1:04 A.M., 1800 block S. Perkins Rd
Shots fired – 2:09 A.M., 100 block N. Grandview St
Verbal domestic in progress – 8:18 A.M., Liberty Cir
Burglary investigation – 8:48 A.M., ArtiSign
Larceny investigation – 9:38 A.M., 1300 block S. Husband
Burglary investigation – 10:29 A.M, 900 block N. Perkins Rd
Runaway juvenile – 12:16 P.M., Old Navy
Burglary investigation – 12:21 P.M., American Mini Storage
Fraud report – 12:23 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Suspicious vehicle – 12:31 P.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd
Larceny - 12:47 P.M., Stillwater Parks & Recreation
Robbery in progress – No time, Track 6th
Larceny investigation – 1:44 P.M., The Endzone
Larceny – 3:18 P.M., Stillwater Public Library
Harassment report – 3:40 P.M., 700 block W. Highpoint Dr
Suspicious person(s) – 5:50 P.M., Tan and Tone America
Residential burglary in progress – 7:03 P.M., 300 block N. Duncan St
Suspicious person(s) – No time, 600 block S. Walnut St
Harassment report – 7:12 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Drugs-contraband – 9:20 P.M., 500 block E. 15th Ave
Harassment report – 10:18 P.M., 800 block E. Hall of Fame
Thursday 9/12
DUI – 2:18 A.M., 800 block E. Hall of Fame Ave
Suspicious person(s) – 2:21 A.M., BancFirst
Assault report – 8:24 A.M., 800 block S. Leigh St
Suspicious person(s) – 9:44 A.M., S. Hafner St and E. 4th Ave
Larceny investigation – 10:28 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Fraud report – 2:54 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Drugs-contraband – 2:59 P.M., Chick-Fil-A
Fraud report – 3:28 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Fraud report – 3:44 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Assault report – 3:50 P.M., 1600 block S. Cedar Ridge Ct
Assault report – No time, Stillwater Police Department
Disorderly conduct – 5:04 P.M., 1900 block W. State Ln
Suspicious person(s) – 5:28 P.M., 1100 block S. Landry Ln
Larceny – 5:42 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd
Larceny investigation – 5:43 P.M., 5500 block W. 7th Ave
Larceny investigation – 5:50 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny investigation – 6:06 P.M., 400 block S. Husband St
Suspicious person(s) – 6:59 P.M., Westbrook Place Apartments
Physical domestic – 7:01 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
Robbery in progress – 7:02 P.M., 800 block E. 6th Ave
Larceny investigation – 10:03 P.M., 1300 block W. 6th Ave
Friday 9/13
Keep the peace – 8:43 A.M., Stillwater Tag Agency
Fraud report – 9:12 A.M., Grace Living Center
Burglary investigation – 11:00 A.M., 200 block S. Mockingbird Ln
Keep the peace – 1:47 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Domestic investigation – 2:13 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny investigation – 2:32 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd
Trespassing – 3:29 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd
Larceny investigation – 3:55 P.M., 1600 block N. Perkins Rd
Keep the peace – 5:16 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Keep the peace – 8:10 P.M., 1900 block W. State Ln
Disorderly conduct – 9:25 P.M., N. Marine St and E. Buffalo Run Ave
Verbal domestic in progress – 10:24 P.M., 2100 block W. 12th Ave
Vandalism – 10:37 P.M., 1000 block W. Tyler Ave
Saturday 9/14
Verbal domestic - 12:08 A.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd
DUI – 1:20 A.M., S. Hester St and W. University Ave
DUI – 2:32 A.M., 900 block W. 6th Ave
Suspicious vehicle – 2:55 A.M., Boomer Lake North
Suspicious vehicle – 3:42 A.M., Planet Fitness
Suspicious vehicle – 6:42 A.M., Boomer Lake East
Verbal domestic in progress – 9:02 A.M., 1400 block S. Hartford St
Larceny investigation – 9:49 A.M., 1200 block S. Landry St
Shots fired – 11:23 A.M., S. Cleveland St and W. 4th Ave
Larceny investigation – 11:45 A.M., OnCue
Larceny investigation – 11:58 A.M., 900 block W. 6th Ave
Larceny investigation – 12:22 P.M., 900 block W. 6th Ave
Physical domestic – 12:45 P.M., 1000 block N. Perkins Rd
EPO Violation investigation – 12:49 P.M., 200 block N. Duck St
Domestic investigation – 4:01 P.M., 900 block N. Washington
Assault report – 7:10 P.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd
Larceny investigation – 7:54 P.M., 5000 block W. 6th Ave
Suspicious activity – 8:00 P.M., Kay Jewelers
Sunday 9/15
Disorderly conduct – 12:18 A.M., N. Jardot Rd and E. Sunrise Ave
Disorderly conduct – 12:27 A.M., The Union Beverage Co.
Residential burglary in progress – 1:11 A.M., 1500 block E. Will Rogers Dr
Harassment report – 2:37 A.M., 800 block W. 4th Ave
Shots fired – 9:48 A.M., 5300 block N. Hunters Ridge Dr
Larceny investigation – 11:26 A.M., 1700 block N. Grandview St
Keep the peace – 12:17 P.M., 3100 block S. Main St
Verbal domestic – 12:56 P.M., 700 block W. Arapaho Ave
Verbal domestic in progress – 1:03 P.M., 600 block E. 17th Ave
Larceny investigation – 1:16 P.M., 100 block E. Miller
Domestic investigation – 1:46 P.M., 300 block E. McElroy Rd
Suspicious person(s) – 1:49 P.M., Strickland Park
Suspicious person(s) – 1:53 P.M., Mazzio’s
Larceny investigation – 2:19 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd
Illegal burn – 2:36 P.M., 1600 block N. Skyline St
Auto theft investigation – 2:53 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny investigation – 5:34 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins
Keep the peace – 5:59 P.M., 200 block S. Berry St
Verbal domestic in progress – 6:28 P.M., 4700 block W. 8th Ave
Larceny investigation – 7:17 P.M., 400 block E. Hall of Fame
Suspicious person(s) – 8:53 P.M., Brentwood Estates
Suspicious activity – 10:02 P.M., Avenue East Apartments
Larceny investigation – 10:49 P.M., 1800 block N. Perkins
Monday 9/16
Suspicious person(s) – 4:32 A.M., Little Shop of Flowers
Burglary investigation – 8:04 A.M., 1100 block N. Duck St
Fraud report – 8:56 A.M. OnCue
Fraud report – 8:58 A.M., IHOP
Vandalism investigation – 9:46 A.M., Stillwater Junior High
Fraud report – 10:23 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny investigation – 1:35 P.M., 1100 block E. Crested Butte
Vandalism investigation – 2:00 P.M., S. Leigh St and E. 8th Ave
Suspicious person(s) – 2:04 P.M., 100 block W. Elm Ave
Larceny investigation – 3:25 P.M., 1200 block N. Perkins Rd
Keep the peace – 4:07 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Counterfeiting – 4:08 P.M., Game Xchange
Fraud report – No time, Stillwater Police Department
Runaway juvenile – 5:49 P.M., 2500 block E. 7th Ave
Larceny investigation – 6:02 P.M., 200 block S. Knoblock
Residential burglary – 7:23 P.M., 100 block N. Duck
DUI – 8:32 P.M., 600 block W. 11th Ave
Fight in progress – 9:02 P.M., 900 block E. 6th
Suspicious person(s) – 11:16 P.M., Whataburger
Assault with a deadly weapon – 11:27 P.M., 600 block E. Redbud
Tuesday 9/17
Suspicious person(s) – No time, 100 S. Monticello Dr
Assault report – 8:26 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny investigation – 11:01 A.M., 400 block S. West St
Drugs-contraband – 12:58 P.M., Christie’s Toy Box
Drugs-contraband – 1:07 P.M., Stillwater High School
Drugs-contraband – 1:19 P.M., Stillwater Junior High
Larceny investigation – 1:25 P.M., 3100 block S. Main St
Larceny investigation – 3:25 P.M., Habitat Re-Store
Sex offense – 5:28 P.M., 600 block W. 6th Ave
Larceny investigation – 6:28 P.M., 200 block S. Duncan
Counterfeiting – 6:52 P.M., Tan and Tone America
Runaway juvenile – 7:50 P.M., 900 block S. Hightower
Residential burglary – 10:23 P.M., 400 block S. Duncan St
Burglary investigation – 11:02 P.M., 400 block S. Knoblock
Wednesday 9/18
Fight in progress – 12:17 A.M., 400 block S. Husband St
Larceny investigation – 8:06 A.M., 200 block N. Manning St
Larceny investigation – 8:19 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Vandalism investigation – 8:34 A.M., 100 block E. Lakeview Rd
Assault report – 10:33 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Suspicious activity – 10:59 A.M., 3000 block W. Cyrpress Mill
Larceny investigation – 12:12 P.M., 1300 block W. 6th Ave
Larceny investigation – 12:31 P.M., 1900 block N. Perkins
Larceny investigation – 12:53 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Found body – 1:53 P.M., 400 block E. Virginia
Burglary investigation – 2:20 P.M., Pinewood Cir
Drugs-contraband – 2:47 P.M., Stillwater Junior High
Burglary investigation – 3:08 P.M., 2000 block N. Benjamin
Suspicious activity – 3:09 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Larceny – 3:20 P.M., 1500 block N. Boomer Rd
Fraud report – 3:35 P.M., 1700 block S. Chester
Keep the peace – 4:00 P.M., Locke Supply Co
DUI – 4:57 P.M., n. Perkins Rd and E. Hall of Fame
Fraud report – 5:54 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Assault report – 7:15 P.M., 900 block S. Janes Ct
Burglary investigation – 8:12 P.M., 600 block E. Redbud
Verbal domestic in progress – 9:13 P.M., 800 block W. 9th Ave
Suspicious person(s) – 11:25 P.M., W. Elm Ave and N. Duck St
Larceny in progress – No time, 200 block S. Duncan St
Thursday 9/19
Disorderly conduct – 2:37 A.M., Kappa Sigma
Residential burglary – 9:07 A.M., 1400 block W. 14th Ave
Stalking – 9:16 A.M., Chickasaw Telecommunication
Larceny investigation – 9:21 A.M., 300 block N. Manning
Larceny investigation – 10:19 A.M., 200 block S. Lewis
Larceny investigation – 11:18 A.M., 900 block S. Janes Ct
Verbal domestic in progress – 11:51 A.M., Stillwater Public Library
Unknown trouble – 1:10 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Counterfeiting – 2:18 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins
Verbal domestic in progress – 2:04 P.M., 200 block N. Husband St
Vandalism investigation – 2:22 P.M., 700 block W. Lakeshore
Sex offense – 2:33 P.M., Couch Park
Larceny investigation – 6:18 P.M., Boomer Lake West
Physical domestic in progress – 8:11 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave
Larceny investigation – 8:36 P.M., 1900 block N. Perkins
Unknown trouble – 11:29 P.M., Stillwater Police Department
Friday 9/20
Assault report – 2:01 A.M., 1400 block N. Perkins Rd
DUI – 2:50 A.M., McDonald’s
DUI – 3:13 A.M., W. 4th Ave and S. Ramsey St
Assault report – 4:00 A.M., 200 block E. 3rd Ave
Larceny investigation – 6:51 A.M., 1000 block E. Dell Ave
Burglary investigation – 7:21 A.M., Mazzio’s
Fraud report – 8:46 A.M., Stillwater Police Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.