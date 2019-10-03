The following calls occurred within the city limits of Stillwater.

Tuesday 9/3

Burglary investigation – 7:15 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny investigation – 8:06 A.M., 800 block Macy Ln

Larceny investigation – 8:30 A.M., 2000 block E. 7th

Vandalism investigation – 8:52 A.M., 600 block S. Jefferson

Missing person – 10:14 A.M., 800 block E. 5th Ave

Larceny investigation – 11:23 A.M., 1400 block E. McElroy

Domestic investigation – 12:14 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny investigation – 3:13 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Harassment report – 3:29 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Stalking – 3:34 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Physical domestic – 3:52 P.M., 1200 block S. Husband Pl

Larceny investigation – 6:27 P.M., 3000 block S. Main

Suspicious person(s) – 6:57 P.M., OnCue

Larceny investigation – 9:02 P.M., 1100 block S. Duck

Suspicious person(s) – 9:04 P.M., 1500 block S. Perkins Rd

Suspicious vehicle – 10:03 P.M., Barry Sanders Supercenter

Suspicious person(s) – 11:04 P.M., 800 block S. Leigh St

DUI – 11:58 P.M., Buffalo Wild Wings

Wednesday 9/4

Fraud report - 12:41 A.M., 4500 block W. 6th Ave

Domestic investigation – 5:01 A.M., 1500 block S. Shalamar Dr

EPO Violation investigation – 7:48 A.M., 300 block W. Elm Ave

Suspicious person(s) – 8:31 A.M., 1600 block S. Springfield St

Burglary in progress – 10:46 A.M., 1500 block S. Shalamar Dr

EPO violation in progress – 12:06 P.M., 200 block N. Husband St

Solicitors – 12:25 P.M., N. Perkins Rd and E. McElroy Rd

Fraud report – 2:20 P.M., 4500 block N. Washington St

Drugs-contraband – 2:24 P.M., 700 block S. Lewis

Burglary investigation – 2:38 P.M., Trailer Trash Treats

Assault report – 3:16 P.M., 1400 block E. McElroy

Larceny – 3:30 P.M., Salvation Army Thrift

Verbal domestic – 3:37 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

Stalking – 4:01 P.M., Food Pyramid

Larceny investigation – 4:05 P.M., 500 block W. 7th Ave

Assault report – 4:07 P.M., 1400 block E. McElroy Rd

Suspicious activity – 4:44 P.M., 2900 block N. Perkins Rd

Larceny investigation – 5:16 P.M., 1800 block N. Perkins Rd

DUI – 6:05 P.M., E. 14th Ave and S. Perkins Rd

Auto theft investigation – 6:34 P.M., 6:34 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Burglary investigation – 7:52 P.M., Eastern Villa

Verbal domestic – 7:49 P.M., 3000 block S. Eagle Summit Dr

Harassment report – 8:25 P.M., 900 block S. Jefferson St

Verbal domestic in progress – 8:29 P.M., 200 block N. Husband St

Assault report – 9:23 P.M., Oliver Roofing

DUI – 9:47 P.M., E. 19th Ave and S. Perkins Rd

Assault report – 10:08 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Thursday 9/5

Suspicious person(s) – 1:39 A.M., 2900 block E. Raintree Dr

Verbal domestic in progress – 2:08 A.M., 1400 block S. Springfield St

Suspicious person(s) – 7:49 A.M., Fleur De Lis Salon

Physical domestic in progress - 8:56 P.M., 900 block W. 9th Ave

Suspicious person(s) – 9:00 A.M., 1500 block S. Shalamar Dr

Physical domestic – 9:06 A.M., 500 block S. Hafner St

Fight in progress – 9:17 A.M., YMCA

Missing person – 9:31 A.M., 1200 block S. Williamsfield Dr

Residential burglary in progress – 9:53 A.M., 300 block S. Burdick St

Auto theft investigation – 11:16 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Suspicious vehicle – 11:28 A.M., N. Marine St and E. Mercury Ave

Domestic investigation – 11:46 A.M., 4800 block N. Washington St

Suspicious activity – 12:00 P.M., 500 block S. Hafner St

Stalking – 12:05 P.M., Daddy O’s

Larceny investigation – 12:23 P.M., 500 block N. Husband St

Assault report – 1:03 P.M., Monticello Village

Suspicious person(s) – 3:28 P.M., 100 block W. Virginia Ave

EPO Violation investigation – 4:06 P.M., 1300 block W. Falls Dr

Begging – 4:45 P.M., N. Main St and E. McElroy Rd

Fraud report – 4:53 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Drugs-contraband – 5:54 P.M., 4000 block W. Westbrook

Burglary investigation – 5:59 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

DUI – 6:03 P.M., Yamaha of Stillwater

Suspicious vehicle – 6:06 P.M., 2000 block E. Linda Ave

Assault report – 6:32 P.M., 700 block N. Dryden Cir

Larceny investigation – 7:11 P.M., 1100 block S. Husband

Auto theft investigation – 7:31 P.M., 300 block N. Wedgewood

Auto theft investigation – 8:48 P.M., 300 block S. Perkins

Robbery investigation – 8:58 P.M., Ingalls Cemetery Association

Verbal domestic – 9:18 P.M., 200 block N. Duck St

Suspicious activity – 10:05 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Vandalism investigation – 10:29 P.M., 3200 block E. 4th Ave

Keep the peace – 11:32 P.M., Eastern Villa

Friday 9/6

Suspicious activity – 3:03 A.M., Motel 51

Burglary in progress – 7:05 A.M., 200 block N. Duck St

Larceny investigation – 7:11 A.M., 1000 block S. Perkins Rd

Begging – 8:57 A.M., Walgreens

Larceny investigation – 9:52 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Fraud report – 10:08 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny investigation – 11:29 A.M., 1900 block N. Perkins Rd

Suspicious person(s) – 12:37 P.M., Chick Fil-A

Auto theft investigation – 12:40 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Sex offense – 12:56 P.M., Stillwater Junior High

Keep the peace – 2:13 P.M., B&H Mobile Home

Larceny investigation – 2:28 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Suspicious activity – 2:33 P.M., 2400 block N. Park Dr

Fraud report – 3:22 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Runaway juvenile – 4:27 P.M., Whataburger

Larceny investigation – 5:26 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd

Verbal domestic in progress – 5:44 P.M., 4800 block N. Washington St

Burglary investigation – 6:58 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

Disorderly conduct – 8:11 P.M., S. Main St and S. Perkins Rd

Suspicious vehicle – 8:23 P.M., N. Stallard St and E. McElroy Rd

Keep the peace – 8:48 P.M., 2500 block N. Lincoln St

Harassment report – 10:06 P.M., 900 block S. Stanley St

Assault report – 11:19 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

DUI – 11:29 P.M., 900 block W. 5th Ave

Saturday 9/7

Verbal domestic in progress – 12:06 A.M., 1700 block S. Sangre Rd

Suspicious vehicle – 12:39 A.M., McDonald’s

Child abuse – 12:40 A.M., 700 block S. Lewis St

Physical domestic in progress – 2:01 A.M., 1800 block N. Boomer

Trespassing – 4:39 A.M., OnCue

Disorderly conduct – 6:33 A.M., Stillwater Airport

Verbal domestic in progress – 6:38 A.M., 4700 block N. Washington St

Fraud report – 9:15 A.M., 1800 block N. Perkins

Auto theft investigation – 10:32 A.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

Harassment report – 11:23 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Armed subject – 1:07 P.M., Habitat Re-Store

Larceny investigation – 1:17 P.M., 200 block W. Elm Ave

Assault report – 2:15 P.M., 1300 block W. 6th Ave

Domestic investigation – 2:37 P.M., 1500 block S. August Dr

Verbal domestic in progress – 2:56 P.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd

Physical domestic – 5:21 P.M, 600 block E. 17th Ave

Vandalism investigation – 6:13 P.M., 900 block E. 12th Ave

DUI – 7:03 P.M., Stillwater Medical Center

Larceny investigation – 7:31 P.M., 5100 block W. 6th Ave

Fight in progress – 8:00 P.M., Mission of Hope

Verbal domestic in progress – 8:23 P.M., 600 block E. 17th Ave

Disorderly conduct – 8:38 P.M., 4900 block N. Britton Rd

Suspicious person(s) – 9:07 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

Sunday 9/8

Vandalism in progress – 12:50 A.M., 900 block W. 4th Ave

Auto theft investigation – 12:51 A.M., Valero

Robbery – 1:47 A.M., 1000 block E. Crested Butte Dr

Auto theft investigation – 1:49 A.M., 500 block S. Ramsey St

Suspicious person(s) – 7:15 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny investigation – 11:37 A.M., 100 block W. Hartman

Burglary investigation – 2:11 P.M., 400 block W. 9th Ave

Assault report – 2:42 P.M., 1100 block S. West St.

Larceny investigation – 3:22 P.M., 100 block E. Randolph Ct

Larceny investigation – 4:09 P.M., 400 block N. Main

Suspicious person(s) – 4:46 P.M., Prime Place Apartments

Keep the peace – 4:55 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

Drugs-contraband – 5:06 P.M., 700 block S. Main St

Keep the peace – 6:10 P.M., Homestead

Residential burglary in progress – 8:01 P.M., 1400 block E. Virginia Ave

Suspicious person(s) – 11:30 P.M., Senior Residences of Stillwater

Monday 9/9

Verbal domestic in progress – 4:26 A.M., 3100 block S. Main St

Suspicious person(s) – 8:20 A.M., 500 block S. West St

Suspicious person(s) – 8:31 A.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

Runaway juvenile – 9:28 A.M., 600 block W. 11th Ave

Vandalism investigation – 9:47 A.M., Fluid Technologies

Larceny investigation – 9:55 A.M., 600 block E. 15th Ave

Burglary investigation – 10:47 A.M., 100 block E. 13th Ave

Larceny investigation – 1:01 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Fraud report – 2:02 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

Vandalism investigation – 2:44 P.M., E. 6th Ave and S. Stallard St

Keep the peace – 2:53 P.M., Teal Ridge Wetlands

Keep the peace – 3:27 P.M., 2500 block N. Lincoln St

Larceny investigation – 5:15 P.M., 2100 block S. August St

Runaway juvenile – 5:45 P.M., 1000 block S. Hester St

Larceny in progress – 5:56 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins

Larceny investigation – 6:26 P.M., 1400 block E. McElroy

Larceny investigation – 6:06 P.M., 2100 block S. August St

Unknown trouble – 6:41 P.M., S. August St and W. 22nd Ave

Rape investigation – 8:26 P.M., 1300 block W. 6th Ave

Suspicious activity – 8:55 P.M., 1700 block N. Benjamin St

Harassment report – 9:47 P.M., 100 block E. Miller Ave

Shots fired – 11:58 P.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd

Tuesday 9/10

Shots fired – 1:24 A.M., Cedar Point

Suspicious vehicle – 1:45 A.M., Planet Fitness

Suspicious person(s) – 10:54 A.M., 500 block W. Harned Ave

Domestic investigation – 11:00 A.M., 1100 block E. Hanson

Drugs-contraband – 11:21 A.M., Whispering Hills Apartments

Harassment report – 11:45 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Verbal domestic in progress – 1:37 P.M., E. 6th Ave and S. Perkins Rd

Larceny investigation – 1:45 P.M., Academy Sports & Outdoors

Larceny investigation – 2:07 P.M., 200 block S. Lowry

Suspicious vehicle – 2:34 P.M., W. 7th Ave and S. Main St

Runaway juvenile – 2:40 P.M., 1000 block S. Hester

Burglary investigation – 2:45 P.M., 3000 block E. 3rd Ave

Assault report – 3:57 P.M., Stillwater Medical Center

Keep the peace – 3:58 P.M., 3100 block S. Main St

Vandalism investigation – 4:52 P.M., 1600 block S. Ashton St

Vandalism investigation – 7:30 P.M., 400 block S. Burdick St

Suspicious person(s) – 8:16 P.M., Big Country Liquor

Vandalism – 8:34 P.M., 2100 block N. Perkins

Fraud report – 9:14 P.M., 1000 block N. Perkins Rd

Wednesday 9/11

Sex offense – 1:04 A.M., 1800 block S. Perkins Rd

Shots fired – 2:09 A.M., 100 block N. Grandview St

Verbal domestic in progress – 8:18 A.M., Liberty Cir

Burglary investigation – 8:48 A.M., ArtiSign

Larceny investigation – 9:38 A.M., 1300 block S. Husband

Burglary investigation – 10:29 A.M, 900 block N. Perkins Rd

Runaway juvenile – 12:16 P.M., Old Navy

Burglary investigation – 12:21 P.M., American Mini Storage

Fraud report – 12:23 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Suspicious vehicle – 12:31 P.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd

Larceny - 12:47 P.M., Stillwater Parks & Recreation

Robbery in progress – No time, Track 6th

Larceny investigation – 1:44 P.M., The Endzone

Larceny – 3:18 P.M., Stillwater Public Library

Harassment report – 3:40 P.M., 700 block W. Highpoint Dr

Suspicious person(s) – 5:50 P.M., Tan and Tone America

Residential burglary in progress – 7:03 P.M., 300 block N. Duncan St

Suspicious person(s) – No time, 600 block S. Walnut St

Harassment report – 7:12 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Drugs-contraband – 9:20 P.M., 500 block E. 15th Ave

Harassment report – 10:18 P.M., 800 block E. Hall of Fame

Thursday 9/12

DUI – 2:18 A.M., 800 block E. Hall of Fame Ave

Suspicious person(s) – 2:21 A.M., BancFirst

Assault report – 8:24 A.M., 800 block S. Leigh St

Suspicious person(s) – 9:44 A.M., S. Hafner St and E. 4th Ave

Larceny investigation – 10:28 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Fraud report – 2:54 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Drugs-contraband – 2:59 P.M., Chick-Fil-A

Fraud report – 3:28 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Fraud report – 3:44 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Assault report – 3:50 P.M., 1600 block S. Cedar Ridge Ct

Assault report – No time, Stillwater Police Department

Disorderly conduct – 5:04 P.M., 1900 block W. State Ln

Suspicious person(s) – 5:28 P.M., 1100 block S. Landry Ln

Larceny – 5:42 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd

Larceny investigation – 5:43 P.M., 5500 block W. 7th Ave

Larceny investigation – 5:50 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny investigation – 6:06 P.M., 400 block S. Husband St

Suspicious person(s) – 6:59 P.M., Westbrook Place Apartments

Physical domestic – 7:01 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

Robbery in progress – 7:02 P.M., 800 block E. 6th Ave

Larceny investigation – 10:03 P.M., 1300 block W. 6th Ave

Friday 9/13

Keep the peace – 8:43 A.M., Stillwater Tag Agency

Fraud report – 9:12 A.M., Grace Living Center

Burglary investigation – 11:00 A.M., 200 block S. Mockingbird Ln

Keep the peace – 1:47 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Domestic investigation – 2:13 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny investigation – 2:32 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd

Trespassing – 3:29 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd

Larceny investigation – 3:55 P.M., 1600 block N. Perkins Rd

Keep the peace – 5:16 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Keep the peace – 8:10 P.M., 1900 block W. State Ln

Disorderly conduct – 9:25 P.M., N. Marine St and E. Buffalo Run Ave

Verbal domestic in progress – 10:24 P.M., 2100 block W. 12th Ave

Vandalism – 10:37 P.M., 1000 block W. Tyler Ave

Saturday 9/14

Verbal domestic - 12:08 A.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd

DUI – 1:20 A.M., S. Hester St and W. University Ave

DUI – 2:32 A.M., 900 block W. 6th Ave

Suspicious vehicle – 2:55 A.M., Boomer Lake North

Suspicious vehicle – 3:42 A.M., Planet Fitness

Suspicious vehicle – 6:42 A.M., Boomer Lake East

Verbal domestic in progress – 9:02 A.M., 1400 block S. Hartford St

Larceny investigation – 9:49 A.M., 1200 block S. Landry St

Shots fired – 11:23 A.M., S. Cleveland St and W. 4th Ave

Larceny investigation – 11:45 A.M., OnCue

Larceny investigation – 11:58 A.M., 900 block W. 6th Ave

Larceny investigation – 12:22 P.M., 900 block W. 6th Ave

Physical domestic – 12:45 P.M., 1000 block N. Perkins Rd

EPO Violation investigation – 12:49 P.M., 200 block N. Duck St

Domestic investigation – 4:01 P.M., 900 block N. Washington

Assault report – 7:10 P.M., 1800 block N. Boomer Rd

Larceny investigation – 7:54 P.M., 5000 block W. 6th Ave

Suspicious activity – 8:00 P.M., Kay Jewelers

Sunday 9/15

Disorderly conduct – 12:18 A.M., N. Jardot Rd and E. Sunrise Ave

Disorderly conduct – 12:27 A.M., The Union Beverage Co.

Residential burglary in progress – 1:11 A.M., 1500 block E. Will Rogers Dr

Harassment report – 2:37 A.M., 800 block W. 4th Ave

Shots fired – 9:48 A.M., 5300 block N. Hunters Ridge Dr

Larceny investigation – 11:26 A.M., 1700 block N. Grandview St

Keep the peace – 12:17 P.M., 3100 block S. Main St

Verbal domestic – 12:56 P.M., 700 block W. Arapaho Ave

Verbal domestic in progress – 1:03 P.M., 600 block E. 17th Ave

Larceny investigation – 1:16 P.M., 100 block E. Miller

Domestic investigation – 1:46 P.M., 300 block E. McElroy Rd

Suspicious person(s) – 1:49 P.M., Strickland Park

Suspicious person(s) – 1:53 P.M., Mazzio’s

Larceny investigation – 2:19 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins Rd

Illegal burn – 2:36 P.M., 1600 block N. Skyline St

Auto theft investigation – 2:53 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny investigation – 5:34 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins

Keep the peace – 5:59 P.M., 200 block S. Berry St

Verbal domestic in progress – 6:28 P.M., 4700 block W. 8th Ave

Larceny investigation – 7:17 P.M., 400 block E. Hall of Fame

Suspicious person(s) – 8:53 P.M., Brentwood Estates

Suspicious activity – 10:02 P.M., Avenue East Apartments

Larceny investigation – 10:49 P.M., 1800 block N. Perkins

Monday 9/16

Suspicious person(s) – 4:32 A.M., Little Shop of Flowers

Burglary investigation – 8:04 A.M., 1100 block N. Duck St

Fraud report – 8:56 A.M. OnCue

Fraud report – 8:58 A.M., IHOP

Vandalism investigation – 9:46 A.M., Stillwater Junior High

Fraud report – 10:23 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny investigation – 1:35 P.M., 1100 block E. Crested Butte

Vandalism investigation – 2:00 P.M., S. Leigh St and E. 8th Ave

Suspicious person(s) – 2:04 P.M., 100 block W. Elm Ave

Larceny investigation – 3:25 P.M., 1200 block N. Perkins Rd

Keep the peace – 4:07 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Counterfeiting – 4:08 P.M., Game Xchange

Fraud report – No time, Stillwater Police Department

Runaway juvenile – 5:49 P.M., 2500 block E. 7th Ave

Larceny investigation – 6:02 P.M., 200 block S. Knoblock

Residential burglary – 7:23 P.M., 100 block N. Duck

DUI – 8:32 P.M., 600 block W. 11th Ave

Fight in progress – 9:02 P.M., 900 block E. 6th

Suspicious person(s) – 11:16 P.M., Whataburger

Assault with a deadly weapon – 11:27 P.M., 600 block E. Redbud

Tuesday 9/17

Suspicious person(s) – No time, 100 S. Monticello Dr

Assault report – 8:26 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny investigation – 11:01 A.M., 400 block S. West St

Drugs-contraband – 12:58 P.M., Christie’s Toy Box

Drugs-contraband – 1:07 P.M., Stillwater High School

Drugs-contraband – 1:19 P.M., Stillwater Junior High

Larceny investigation – 1:25 P.M., 3100 block S. Main St

Larceny investigation – 3:25 P.M., Habitat Re-Store

Sex offense – 5:28 P.M., 600 block W. 6th Ave

Larceny investigation – 6:28 P.M., 200 block S. Duncan

Counterfeiting – 6:52 P.M., Tan and Tone America

Runaway juvenile – 7:50 P.M., 900 block S. Hightower

Residential burglary – 10:23 P.M., 400 block S. Duncan St

Burglary investigation – 11:02 P.M., 400 block S. Knoblock

Wednesday 9/18

Fight in progress – 12:17 A.M., 400 block S. Husband St

Larceny investigation – 8:06 A.M., 200 block N. Manning St

Larceny investigation – 8:19 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Vandalism investigation – 8:34 A.M., 100 block E. Lakeview Rd

Assault report – 10:33 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

Suspicious activity – 10:59 A.M., 3000 block W. Cyrpress Mill

Larceny investigation – 12:12 P.M., 1300 block W. 6th Ave

Larceny investigation – 12:31 P.M., 1900 block N. Perkins

Larceny investigation – 12:53 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Found body – 1:53 P.M., 400 block E. Virginia

Burglary investigation – 2:20 P.M., Pinewood Cir

Drugs-contraband – 2:47 P.M., Stillwater Junior High

Burglary investigation – 3:08 P.M., 2000 block N. Benjamin

Suspicious activity – 3:09 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Larceny – 3:20 P.M., 1500 block N. Boomer Rd

Fraud report – 3:35 P.M., 1700 block S. Chester

Keep the peace – 4:00 P.M., Locke Supply Co

DUI – 4:57 P.M., n. Perkins Rd and E. Hall of Fame

Fraud report – 5:54 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Assault report – 7:15 P.M., 900 block S. Janes Ct

Burglary investigation – 8:12 P.M., 600 block E. Redbud

Verbal domestic in progress – 9:13 P.M., 800 block W. 9th Ave

Suspicious person(s) – 11:25 P.M., W. Elm Ave and N. Duck St

Larceny in progress – No time, 200 block S. Duncan St

Thursday 9/19

Disorderly conduct – 2:37 A.M., Kappa Sigma

Residential burglary – 9:07 A.M., 1400 block W. 14th Ave

Stalking – 9:16 A.M., Chickasaw Telecommunication

Larceny investigation – 9:21 A.M., 300 block N. Manning

Larceny investigation – 10:19 A.M., 200 block S. Lewis

Larceny investigation – 11:18 A.M., 900 block S. Janes Ct

Verbal domestic in progress – 11:51 A.M., Stillwater Public Library

Unknown trouble – 1:10 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Counterfeiting – 2:18 P.M., 100 block N. Perkins

Verbal domestic in progress – 2:04 P.M., 200 block N. Husband St

Vandalism investigation – 2:22 P.M., 700 block W. Lakeshore

Sex offense – 2:33 P.M., Couch Park

Larceny investigation – 6:18 P.M., Boomer Lake West

Physical domestic in progress – 8:11 P.M., 2900 block E. 6th Ave

Larceny investigation – 8:36 P.M., 1900 block N. Perkins

Unknown trouble – 11:29 P.M., Stillwater Police Department

Friday 9/20

Assault report – 2:01 A.M., 1400 block N. Perkins Rd

DUI – 2:50 A.M., McDonald’s

DUI – 3:13 A.M., W. 4th Ave and S. Ramsey St

Assault report – 4:00 A.M., 200 block E. 3rd Ave

Larceny investigation – 6:51 A.M., 1000 block E. Dell Ave

Burglary investigation – 7:21 A.M., Mazzio’s

Fraud report – 8:46 A.M., Stillwater Police Department

