An unidentified man was killed around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Stillwater, and a person of interest has been taken into custody.
The fatal shooting followed a physical altercation inside Headliners Barbershop, 1203 S. Main Street.
Headliners owner Rico Peterson said some men – who he recognized but whose names he couldn't remember – got into a heated argument with one of his clients who had been waiting for a haircut.
“I stepped over to them and said, ‘Hey, this is not going down in the shop,’” he said.
Peterson said the gunshot victim, who was not at the shop for a haircut, knew the aggressors but wasn’t involved in the initial physical altercation.
One of the men stepped around him and gave his client a “heavy right cross,” he said. Then he and the man who was later shot were able to get everyone separated.
“They were still whooping him (the client) on the way out while he was trying to get to his car," Peterson said. "Two of the guys hit him as he was leaving.”
He told the men he calls "the aggressors" to leave and then shortly after, one of them came back with a gun.
“One guy ran to the back … and I guess they were trying to run out my back door," Peterson said.
The confrontation continued into the parking lot, according to the Stillwater Police Department. The shooting victim, who has not been named pending notification of his family, left the parking lot, driving eastbound on 12th Avenue.
People who witnessed the incident from their cars at the intersection reported hearing multiple shots.
Witness Denise Dennis told the News Press she heard four to six gunshots and saw people running out of the barbershop, including some who looked like they had been in the middle of getting haircuts.
Another witness, Eli Calderon, said he saw a man walking around the building, then he saw three men running out of the shop and jumping into a vehicle. He saw a man shooting at the vehicle as they were driving away, he said.
SPD confirmed in an update that gunshots appeared to have been fired at the victim's vehicle. The car traveled east on 12th Avenue and stopped near Lewis Street.
The victim was dead at the scene.
“I think I’m mostly in shock because it’s something that happened in the vicinity of the barbershop. The barbershop has always been a community place,” Peterson said. “We’ve all heard people having beef with each other … never in my 35 years have I ever seen anything like this ... (while I've been) cutting hair here in Stillwater.”
Traffic remained blocked in the vicinity at press time and residents were being asked to continue avoiding the area as the investigation continues.
