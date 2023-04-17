A man is dead after a stabbing at a Stillwater mobile home park.
Stillwater police responded to the 810 South Jardot Road area at midnight Saturday in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon and found 35-year-old Justin Springer unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release.
Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures, but medical personnel later pronounced Springer dead.
Police said a person of interest has been identified, and the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Tipline at 405-533-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.